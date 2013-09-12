Tax veto fails, Republicans vow to try again next year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers last night failed to override the governor's veto of a $700 million tax cut in the Show-Me state. Supporters say it would have attracted new businesses and created more jobs. Opponents claim it would have been fiscally irresponsible, leaving schools with not enough money.

Missouri Republicans fell 15 votes short of enacting the first meaningful tax cut in the state in more than 90 years.

The architect of the tax cut proposal says Republicans will try again next year.

Republican Senator Will Kraus says the tax cut was needed to compete with similar cuts that already have been enacted in Kansas and Oklahoma.

"Attorneys and accountants are telling their clients the advantages of Kansas tax policy over Missouri," Kraus said. "And if we do nothing we are going to lose jobs and

The Missouri side of the Kansas City metro area is particularly sensitive to this business border war argument. Firms like AMC recently have left Missouri for the Kansas side of the state line.

But opponents of the tax cut, led by Governor Jay Nixon, argued that the cut was too big. Some worried that public schools would suffer, and that would hurt the economy because businesses want an educated, capable workforce.

The Missouri National Education Association called it a risky tax scheme. The NEA says cuts to schools would have been equivalent to laying off 9,400 teachers.

"Teachers would have lost their jobs, kids would have seen overcrowded classrooms," said Rebeka McIntosh, President of the Grandview NEA. "The funding hit, because schools are funded through local property taxes, would have been huge for schools already stretched to the limit and cut to the bone. It would have forced some really difficult changes for local public schools."

Mcintosh says Kansas already is seeing weaker public schools as a result of its tax cutting.

And she doesn't think Missourians want to follow that path.

Still Republicans say cutting income taxes in Missouri will be at the top of their agenda in January when lawmakers reconvene.

Already, the Show-Me Institute, a conservative public policy group, is hosting a forum next week called "Is It Time To Leave Kansas City?" With some claiming the Kansas side of the metro already provides advantages on issues like crime and education, the group says huge tax cuts in Kansas now may make the move a no-brainer.