Church offers open invitation to ‘Blessing of the Animals’

Posted 5:25 pm, September 20, 2013, by , Updated at 02:30PM, September 24, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Mr. B

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral is inviting pet parents to their annual Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Pet adoptions will also be available through Wayside Waifs.

The Blessing of the Animals is an annual event held by Catholics in remembrance of St. Francis of Assisi’s love for all creatures.

Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral is located at 415 W. 13th Street, near 13th and Broadway in Kansas City, Mo.

1 Comment