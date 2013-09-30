The 5 most watched TV series finales

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The hit AMC show "Breaking Bad" aired its final episode Sunday night.  It was arguably one of the most anticipated finales of all time.

The series joins the ranks of some of the most-watched finales of all time.  And in the age of Netflix and Hulu, people will be able to catch up on their favorite shows which may add to the numbers after the final episode of a series actually airs.

The Five Most Watched Television Finales

  1. M.A.S.H, 1983 -- 105 million
  2. Cheers, 1983 -- 80 million
  3. Seinfeld, 1998 -- 76.3 million
  4. Friends, 2004 -- 52.7 Million
  5. Magnum P.I., 1988 -- 50.7 million

