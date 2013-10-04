Man held woman, talked to her, after she was dragged by city bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A city bus struck a 68-year-old woman Friday morning, dragging her for about half a block in the area of 11th and Wyandotte in Kansas City, Mo.

Witnesses watched and tried to alert the bus driver, who was unaware the woman had been hit. One witness, a woman with a child, saw the woman being dragged and ran to bang on the side of the bus to alert the driver who was unaware of what happened.

Another witness, James Clark, ran to the aid of the injured woman.

"I checked her pulse to make sure she was breathing and she was, so I held her head," Clark remembered. "She told me how much it hurt."

While Clark stayed close to the woman, others were calling on their phones for help.

"She kept trying to close her eyes and put her head down and I was like, 'You can't do that. You have to stay awake with me. You're going to be okay,'" Clark said.

Kansas City Police Sgt. Bill Mahoney said the woman was walking in or near the crosswalk at 11th and Baltimore, while the bus was making a left hand turn from northbound Baltimore onto 11th

Clothing and a purse appeared to still be in the roadway where FOX 4's Kathy Quinn filed a report. The woman was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, including a possible broken leg and internal bleeding.

Sgt. Mahoney said surveillance cameras will play an important role in the investigation.

"Obviously, you have the opportunity to see the collision of the event as they unfold," he said. "None of them (the videos) are ready at this time, but we're working toward being able to get that."

Earlier report: