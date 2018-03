Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINNEAPOLIS -- The sick young patients at Children's Hospital in Minneapolis got a surprise when they looked out the window this week.

Batman, Superman, and Spiderman took a break from their normal super hero duties to wash the windows at the hospital on Wednesday.

When they saw who was on the job, the kids faces lit up and so did the parents'.

The event was arranged by the hospital's art and healing coordinator. The super heroes came from a local cleaning company.