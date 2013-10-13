Search continues for 3 kids, mother with 5 dogs in black Mercedes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASS COUNTY, Mo. -- In a news conference Monday afternoon, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said it continues to investigate three children missing from Harrisonville; and asked for the public's help in finding Jordan, Jasper and Tabitha Davis, who are believed to be with their non-custodial mother, Sherri Lynn Davis (aka Sherri Lynn O'Neil).

Davis has no current address but was last known to be driving either an unknown-type RV with Arizona license plates or a black Mercedes-Benz SUV with Alaska license plates.

A black Mercedes was seen at the children's home on Friday afternoon.

The children's father ate lunch with them at their house on the 26000 block of Skyline Drive He left at about 1:30 p.m. and when he returned home at 4 p.m., all three were gone.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office said Jamie Davis looked for them at the neighbors' and inquired of friends, but then called authorities.

"I love them. I love you guys. Just be strong. Know God loves you and so do I," said Jamie Davis, who has sole custody of them.

Davis said he never had any reason to be concerned about his ex-wife. For the last 3 1/2 years, he has been raising his kids with his new wife and her four kids. To his knowledge, Sherri Lynn Davis (O'Neil) has not had any contact with their children in the past three to four years. The Cass County Sheriff said through their investigation they learned that Sherri Lynn Davis recently relocated to the KC metro area from Alaska. Sherri Lynn Davis is also known to travel with five German Shepherd dogs.

"Whether she still has those dogs or not, we're unsure. We'd think that the public would obviously identify those dogs and the kids readily, and if so, if they would contact us please," said Major Jeff Weber, Cass County Sheriff.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office phone number is: (816) 380-5200.

Jamie Davis told FOX 4's Kathy Quinn that he's not really concerned the children will be hurt or injured, but fears they may be scared and confused.

"I just want to know where my children are. I want to make sure they're safe and I want to make sure they get home safely," he said.

Because Jamie Davis did not think his ex-wife would harm the children, the case did not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert, according to authorities.

The eldest is Jordan Davis, 15, and stands 5'6 weighing 175 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and a light complexion. Jordan was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, flip-flops and dark blue shorts.

Jasper Davis is 14 years old and is 5'6 tall and weighs 125 pounds. Jasper also has a light complexion with brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing dark colored T-Shirt with a white emblem on the front of it.

Tabitha Davis is the youngest at 11 years old and is 4' 9 tall and weighs 85 pounds. She has a light complexion with freckles and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jean shorts and Hello Kitty slippers.

Watch our earlier reports:

