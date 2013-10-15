Thief hides from police in a tree after sloppy getaway

Posted 10:58 am, October 15, 2013, by , Updated at 11:03AM, October 15, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SEABROOK, N.H. — He may have enjoyed a extra few moments of freedom from atop his perch in a tree, but items left behind at a robbery scene by Joseph Reardon led to his swift capture. According to WMUR, Reardon held up a convenience store after pushing past at least three other customers last Sunday night.

Reardon was able to make a mad dash out of the store with cash in hand. However, he left a loaded handgun, jacket and keys to his getaway car at the store. Police pressed the key for the car’s alarm and were able to locate it.

No foot chase was needed as New Hampshire state police started tracking Reardon with K9 units and found him hiding in a tree. Reardon will face charges including armed robbery, resisting arrest and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Police told the TV station this is not their first incident with him.

“He is known to us. We’ve had several dealings (with him). He’s a 22-year-old local boy. He has a pretty extensive criminal background for a 22-year-old,” detective Scott Mendes told WMUR.

