More than 70 animals seized from business claiming to be shelter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It has been anything but a treat for a Kansas City animal shelter on Thrusday. The KC Pet Project is dealing with an overflow of animals after a raid was conducted at Northland shelter on Wednesday. They say they’re overwhelmed after what happened at Forever Friends Animal League and are now trying to manage 70 dogs and cats that were confiscated.

Kansas City Animal Control, the Humane Society, and the Missouri Department of Agriculture all took part in the seizure. The only comment was from a city animal control official who said it was part of an investigation into the safety and health of the animals.

Problems for Forever Friends actually started in August, when Kansas City charged Debbie Sharts, who helps run the facility, with several city ordinance violations including failing to keep animals from unsanitary conditions and inadequate vet care.

Seeing animal control converge on the North Oak Trafficway store came as no surprise to many people who work nearby.

“There’s been talk for some time something was going to happen," Stephen Overfield said. "Investigators coming and looking in the vans, we saw it coming.”

The operators of Forever Friends claim this all started because a worker failed to show up at work and the humane society came by and found the doors looked. KC Pet Project will care for the pets until ownership is determined. Because so many young animals came into the shelter on Wednesday, it is in need of canned puppy and kitten food.

