More than 70 animals seized from business claiming to be shelter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It has been anything but a treat for a Kansas City animal shelter on Thrusday. The KC Pet Project is dealing with an overflow of animals after a raid was conducted at Northland shelter on Wednesday. They say they’re overwhelmed after what happened at Forever Friends Animal League and are now trying to manage 70 dogs and cats that were confiscated.
Kansas City Animal Control, the Humane Society, and the Missouri Department of Agriculture all took part in the seizure. The only comment was from a city animal control official who said it was part of an investigation into the safety and health of the animals.
Problems for Forever Friends actually started in August, when Kansas City charged Debbie Sharts, who helps run the facility, with several city ordinance violations including failing to keep animals from unsanitary conditions and inadequate vet care.
Seeing animal control converge on the North Oak Trafficway store came as no surprise to many people who work nearby.
“There’s been talk for some time something was going to happen," Stephen Overfield said. "Investigators coming and looking in the vans, we saw it coming.”
The operators of Forever Friends claim this all started because a worker failed to show up at work and the humane society came by and found the doors looked. KC Pet Project will care for the pets until ownership is determined. Because so many young animals came into the shelter on Wednesday, it is in need of canned puppy and kitten food.
Previous Coverage:
30 comments
Heather Ascensio
I adopted a dog here back in September of ’12 and we took it home and it had Parvo. We went round and round with this Debbie lady and she claimed we must have brought it in on our shoes or something and said the dog was not sick when it left. The place was disgusting and smelled horrible. Me being someone who has never adopted a pet thought this was normal for a shelter. I am so glad this place got shut down. We did get our $200 adoption fee back but we are still out a vet bill.
Lisa
shoot we paid 400.00 for our pup.
Tiffany Lanier
I had a friend that got a puppy from them a one yr ago, he also had parvo and cost her lots of money to save him. They wouldn’t offer any help. Wonder if it is from same litter. I also adopted a dog from them to yrs ago she was a yr old covered in fleas.ticks and took forever to get her papers.
Mel
Where can you go/drop off food to donate for these pets?
vicki oderkirk
I believe at Zona Rosa KC Pet Project
Susan Hiland
You can donate food to the KC Pet Project 4400 Raytown Rd
http://kcpetproject.org/
Thank-you! Susan Hiland
Jackie
I noticed this link when I was researching a shelter called FURever Friends on Petfinder.com. I think it’s the same woman who has reopened her shelter that got shut down. I was confused about her shelter, and then I found this article about one called Forever Friends getting shut down, and I think it’s the same one, just a slight change in the name. Has anyone from Fox4 had any contact with this woman since the news story was on tv?
Michelle
Same as above – I adopted a puppy here in August of ’12. She had a whole series of issues, and one that we’ve gotten managed through diet and lifestyle but still can’t find the source. Makes my heart hurt that it took this long to figure out.
Erika
Regardless of the horrible health issues the pets you rescued are dealing with – I am so thankful you rescued them from that horrible place, and now all of the other pets will get the help and love they need. This is a horrible story!
Susan
I was very interested in a puppy at FFAL in September of this year. His name was “Ben” and he was a black rat terrier/Chihuahua mix. Someone else adopted him before I was able to. I hope “Ben” has a wonderful home and I hope his health wasn’t compromised by the living conditions here. I was going to name him Micah.
Joe
w
Katie
We too adopted a puppy from her (Forever Friends) three years ago off the internet. After very expensive emergency bills we lost the puppy 2 weeks to the day we got her. Our puppy had Parvo… It was horrible! After threatening Debbie with a lawsuit she finally gave us our $380 back. Have tried to get Pet Finder to ban her from their site with no success. However, Pet Smart did ban her years ago from holding adoptions in their stores due to having dirty sick animals.
CC
Why in the world would someone pay $200, $300, $400 for a shelter dog? Seriously? You can get purebreds for that easily. I am always amazed at people not doing research and buying on impulse.
ma2k9s
If you think you can get a purebred dog for $200-400, you will be getting it from a puppy mill. A puppy from a good breeder – and they do exist – would cost at least $800-1000 because they do it right. Shelters do charge around $200-300 to cover the cost of vaccinations and spay/neuter – costs that you would have anyway in addition to the $400 that puppy millers just charged you. Please – think before you buy.
emily
we have never adopted from there we are looking to get a dog. I volunteer at the Kansas city pet project and they are sooooooooo clean
Anonymous
She rescued sick animals and tried to make them healthier. Her bad for not doing well enough. It’s better than what any of you selfish adults could do. At least she tried to make a difference. No she didn’t do so great but who’s perfect in this world? She has saved so many lives. Stop talking crazy and get on with your life.
Joan
No, Anonymous, she did not try to make them well. She profited while they suffered and died – breaking their owners hearts as it happened. She knew exactly what she was doing.
Lodi
Hoarder
Tiffany Lanier
Alot of people go to shelters to adopt so they will have a good home. I don’t feel sorry for Debbie and this shelter.thank God there are decent shelters out there.
Linda Shriver
We adopted a puppy from them in Oct 2010 from a home show they were at-2 days later our puppy was diahnosed with parvo and almost died- Debbie wouldn’t do anything- she didnt pay for any of our vet bills which exceeded $2, 500-she was mean and uncooperative-I am so gladtgey were finally shut down-all that organization did was torture animals and I think it’s reprehensible! Debbie and her staff should be prosecuted and fined for the trauma she caused the animals and the many people that adopted them and suffered financially and mentally-she did no good!
CC
All of her dogs just happen to be pure-breds.
Anonymous
I hope she is never allowed to go near animals again. We adopted a sshepherd mix from her in march of this year. Being naive puppy lovers we instantly fell for him. He was already showing signs of Parvo yet she still sent him home with us. This we didn’t find out till talking with our vet. He died 3 days later despite all efforts from the vet. This never would have happened if she didn’t make those dogs love in such horrible conditions.
Sara
Wow! Can’t believe so many other Parvo stories! We adopted our dog from her (listed as a beagle mix) during the summer in 2008. She’d brought the dogs to Petsmart. I thought a lot looked dirty but didn’t really know any better then. The dog we adopted was 2 months old and within a coupe days of getting her we had to hospitalize her for Parvo. Thankfully we caught it in time!
Jonita Cobb
I drove from Texas a few years ago to get my dog from her. We spoke on the phone several times, and everything seemed great. She sent several pictures of the puppy, and he was so cute! She said she was going to be in Joplin for a convention and would meet me where I was staying. When the front desk called to say that Debbie was there, I wish they had been able to prepare me. She may not have been able to afford clothes that didn’t have obvious holes in them (even though she charged high adoption fees), but certainly she could have washed. She smelled awful, and her hair was abviously filthy. The affenpinscher puppy she was holding looked nothing like the pics. He was teeny tiny and had very little hair. She said he had just thrown his coat, and it would come in soon. He smelled of urine and was wrapped in a filthy blanket. I took the puppy because he looked so pathetic. In the beginning, he did have health issues but under the care of our wonderful veterinarian was soon healthy. Also, I had been told that the puppy would be around 7 pounds when full grown…he weighs 13 pounds now. I was fortunate that we had no other problems, and Augie is probably the best dog we have ever had. I figured I had been scammed and have checked back occasionally to see if she had been shut down yet. I’m so glad she isn’t in business any longer. Those poor animals!
sandi
back in october, right after our 6 month old yorkie mix died, we went here to look at some pups…it smelled terrible in there and she had sooo many dogs and it was overcrowded with them…
she tried to sell us a maltese/mix puppy, but we just didn’t like the place so we passed…she wanted 500.00 – 600.00, can’t remember now, but they did not look healthy…i left there feeling so bad…
ME
I know I am a day late and a dollar short on this story, but I know Debbie. I used to foster for the rescue group. She actually is a well meaning lady. But to simply put it, she is an animal hoarder. She was completely overwhelmed with the work that it takes to run that type of organization with only volunteers. She took in too many animals. Her car was a disaster and she always smelled. When I was fostering for her, she was keeping most of the animals in her house and she had about 10 people who were regular foster parents. I never had any medical problems with any of the dogs she brought to me for fostering, besides the fact they reeked of urine. I have kept in touch with some of the new pooch parents and everything is well. I didn’t realize things had gotten this out of hand.
Jackie
I noticed this link when I was researching a shelter called FURever Friends on Petfinder.com. I think it’s the same woman who has reopened her shelter that got shut down. I was confused about her shelter, and then I found this article about one called Forever Friends getting shut down, and I think it’s the same one, just a slight change in the name. Has anyone from Fox4 had any contact with this woman since the news story was on tv?
Linda
The person who was running it was Debbie – I think she is still doing this somewhere – Very sad. We got one of her dogs and he had Parvo – Luckily he survived, but it was quite an ordeal and she was no help at all.