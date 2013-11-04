Hospital’s new bus brings dental care to Independence school kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Some children in Independence had their teeth examined Monday while they were at school. Many of the kids wouldn't get to see a dentist otherwise, if it were not for a first-of-its-kind dental office on wheels.

For many working parents, finding the time or even taking a day off to get their kids into the dentist isn't very easy to do. As a result, many children have never been examined by a dentist unless that doctor comes to them and that's what happened at Blackburn Elementary School on Monday.

Truman Medical Center Lakewood spent about two years to raise the money needed for their new $500,000 mobile dental bus. The hospital used to try to bring dental equipment over to the school and set it up to treat children. But it was a cumbersome and time consuming process. Now, with a dental office on wheels, kids who don't regularly get their teeth checked, can receive dental exams during the school day.

"Parents absolutely love the ability (that we) provide dental services in the schools," said Charlie Shields, chief operating officer of the Truman Medical Center Lakewood. "The convenience factor -- many times it's the first time a child has actually been to a dentist. So it's very warmly received by the parents."

The dental bus will visit all the elementary schools in the Independence school district. Dale Herl, the district's superintendent, believes the unique partnership can be a model for other schools. Herl said it's hard for kids to learn if they have a toothache.

"It's a win-win for everybody," he said. "The school district makes sure the kids are at school, are not missing more school than they otherwise would, and for the kids to have those services."

Taking kids out of class also means a little less time for learning. But school officials tell FOX 4 News it's worth it, especially for children on Medicaid. Parents often have difficulty finding a dentist who accepts Medicaid patients.