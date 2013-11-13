Woman at the center of shelter closure previously agreed to five-year ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Northland animal shelter was raided recently, but we started investigating Forever Friends Animal League of Kansas City months earlier. A FOX 4 viewer told us about neglected animals and that Debbie Sharts, who helps run the shelter, already had one shelter shutdown in another location.

One woman adopted a dog from Sharts and said her puppy was very sick. She said Myla was lethargic, and the vet diagnosed her with an intestinal infection. She spent well over $1,000 getting Myla back to being an healthy, happy energetic puppy.

We found that in 2012 the state sued Sharts forcing her to close a shelter she was running out her home in rural Clinton County. Investigators found 37 sick cats, and several dogs that had died from parvo-virus.

Sharts completely denies any animal was mistreated or neglected in Clinton County.

However, under that agreement Sharts agreed to give most of her animals away, pay an $8,000 fine, and neither own or operate an animal shelter for 5 years.

But it appears she opened another shelter in 7800 block on North Oak Trafficway in Kansas City soon afterwards.

According to the property owner, her name is on the lease, she applied for the commercial animal establishment permit, and up until August of this year, her name was listed on the Secretary of State's Web site as the shelter's registered agent.

Yet Sharts says she is not operating the shelter.

Sharts does have her supporters. Veterinarian Dr. Michael O'Brien has worked with Sharts for 6 years and has never seen anything of concern. He said he examined the pets seized from Forever Friends Animal League in Kansas City and didn't see anything you wouldn't see at other shelters. O'Brien claims Sharts is a truly caring person working to get animals out of bad situations and into good homes.

Connect with Susan Hiland: Email | Facebook | Twitter