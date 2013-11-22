Kylr Yust tells judge to ‘Eat a steak for me’ at sentencing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The former boyfriend of missing Belton teen Kara Kopetsky will spend nearly 4 years in prison after being sentenced Friday for a drug trafficking conviction.
Kopetsky's parents believe Kylr Yust knows what happened to their daughter. Yust, 24, was convicted of receiving designer drugs, which produce effects similar to Ecstasy, in the mail with the intent to sell or distribute it.
On Friday, Yust told a federal judge to: "Eat a steak for me," when the judge asked him if he had anything to say before being sentenced.
Yust was Kopetsky's boyfriend back in 2007 when the Belton girl left school and hasn't been seen again. Although Yust has never been charged in Kopetsky's case, she and her mother, Rhonda Beckford, filed for a restraining order against him shortly before she vanished. That order was granted by a judge after police started looking for Kara.
Now that Yust is going behind bars for another crime, Kopetsky's parents are hopeful new information about their daughter's disappearance will come to light.
"We're hoping that when he gets into the federal system that maybe he will feel comfortable enough maybe with his cellmate, maybe one day he will say something to that cellmate, brag about what he did to Kara and maybe that will lead to answers," Beckford said.
In the years since Kopetsky's disappearance, Yust has been placed on two years probation after pleading guilty to abusing another girlfriend. According to police reports, Yust claimed he had killed former girlfriends and said he could dispose of body parts by feeding them to pigs at a family farm. He also has been arrested for animal abuse but the charge was later dropped.
The Beckfords want Yust to know they are not going to go away. They will continue to show up when he's in trouble with the law, as May will mark the seventh anniversary of Kopetsky's disappearance.
kctruth
Hope he gets the full 20, 2 for the drugs and the rest for, well, you know.
Joe
Was he standing behind the sheep with his pants down when he was found abusing animals?
Joe
I have no doubt that he has brought tremendous shame on his family.
coopertom08@yahoo.com
Thank God! Hope he gets whats coming to him in prison!
arch clement
they gonna love him in prison, where there are no secrets!!!
jcborgy
Unfortunate that jail is such a cozy place to go these days. For most people it’s an upgrade.
Jly
This has really bothered me since I saw it on TV on Disappeared. I didn’t know this guy abducted her two weeks before and she had to jump out of his car to get away!!! The find Kara website gives that detail. I feel bad for this girl. If you look at her pictures each years her smile gets smaller and smaller until it doesn’t exist.
I hope the police are monitoring these comments. The people defending this guy appear to know more about him personally, so maybe they know what he did with Kara!
I keep praying for her family and hopefully they find her soon! :*(
Lark
This kid sucks. I sat next to him in class. He bullied the crap out of kids in school. He’d talked some seriously offensive stuff about his girlfriends before at various points. Didn’t know about the animal abuse though. Heard about the strangling through the grapevine.
Kid’s a suck individual. I wish you the best of luck, Kara’s family. My heart goes out to you.
jcborgy
If Kara was a rich Johnson County girl this would have been solved by now, I’m betting. I really don’t think the police did thier best work on this one. Years after Kara went missing they found a body that was between Kara’s house and the school. The body was there when they initially searched for Kara, evedently they didn’t look that hard or they would have found that body at least. But, what do I know?
HH
I completely agree with you and I have since they found Kelsey. I went to school with K.S. and they found her so fast. I couldn’t believe it. Honestly I am glad that there was justice for K.S. but I’m angry that the same effort wasn’t put in for Kara. She was just like I was in high school. It’s upsetting to think about how if I went missing, just because of how I dressed back then or acted, that they wouldn’t have searched as hard. So sad…
Cheri
Who was the pregnant woman he strangled and was there any charges brought from that? How can you strangle someone and have it be common knowledge and yet still not be charged with it? Did the victim live or is she “missing” also?
dangle
He plead guilty to the frivilous charge of animal abuse for the simple reason to get out of jail. He had no lawyer and was basically screwed I know because I too have had this delimma. Due process in some or most of these missouri state courts are corrupt and for the most part about money. However, only god can judge this if he took part in this crime that he hasnt even been charged for. They also fail to mention the several other suspects that have had violated basic human rights in the investigation.
daniel
So the girlfriend lied about him killing kittens just to get him in trouble?
u.snslave
I did time for warding attacker who tried to strangle mentally challenged man I was giving ride home to from his pt job and then warding off maniac from attacking me, I used a knife both times he tried to hurt us. Turned out the meathead roadrager was former cop and current resource officer at school for mentally ill kids so grandview pd bum rushed all unbias witnesses and listed themselves at witnesses even through they were ofcourse not their when shtf and I stupidly called pigs for help and accountability for the maniac. Never again will I trust police never! Hell the guy was pissegogoo he couldn’t monkey stomp us without chancing getting hurt himself he kicked on three sides of my van after first attempt to strangle my passenger. Years ago I was victim of arson, I was at work and known thief lester Rhodes who previously owned my then place wanted it back, I wanted what I paid +more for my remodeling it. He knew he had got me for over 1/3 place was worth and didn’t agree so he slashed my tires and stol from me later to arson my home. Damn ex sheriff’s who im happy is dead now however was age not mind he deerved that got him took pics of my arsoned home and claimed it was evidence of me operating and maintaining a salvage yard without a permit, I was charged arrested all before insurance cleared month after fire. Even after I bonded out money shstem kept even though I made all court appearances and I cleaned up he took vertical pic of ash between runners claiming it was a pile, new gutters I had in back yard ya couldn’t even see from road and deck I nust built pre drilling every hole that my grandpa popped out of ground without it lossing any structurability what so ever using his dump truck and called those things and made up pile evidence of maintaining a salvage yard w/o permit. Judge said gjilty 1 year in jail, pulled me back in court 8 days later and said don’t ever tell me to do what the fu!¡ I want to do roedel cause I will refering to when he said guilty and sentenced me “trial” which he did immediately asking me “well roedel” & I replied it’s your decision sire not the bs he said I said 8 days later, he released me then and said I was on probation/parol remainder of sentance and to be reviewed if I should stay on paper further at future time if he warranted it. Hell by law I could have had that burned down house their 100 🙂 years, it was out of city limits and no law or rule against it and their was actual salvage yard selling car parts and other junk on same street in same “neighborhood” county refered to as mullendike. They just misapplied the law as their crooked all of them. That’s f al reason so many “convicted felons” people that get kidnapped by these maniacs no better than go to trial and just take plea like I did in self defense situation, they don’t lose any sleep over my unjustly going to prison 20+years and u find that out auick when its u and u know ur innocent and u know their lying that 120days and parolees is less worse than losing 20 years of being with your loved ones as thee system is so damn crooked. I’m never on guilty peoples side when it comes to crimes where theres victim but shstem just is about money for themselves they care nothing of victims or innocent people who may in fact have prevented someone from being victimized. As american your just a target for them, fish in a barrel. As far as some girl lhing about cats, no evidence was reviewed by you probably and like most every time someone gets accoused of something he did plea so wasn’t reviewed by jury of 12 & even if had been people lie especially cops, especially if their covering their own crime, and especially the vindictive female type. He’ll out of those that accouse men of rape that take lie detectors more than half fail. I took one for fire so as to clear me of suspicion kf having anything to to with it as I had homeowners insurance and passed but that didn’t stop them from comming up with some other revenue generating scheme to put mecthrough and unjustly incarcerate me. Hope u never find out personally how it can be but I can tell u I did some traveling for a few years so in my experience stay out of any government building where cops might hang even libraries or other government places where workers may power trip and lie on u, stay entirety out of midwest and California. Hell if I could afford it and new where best to go id leave this “country” soon as of paper! For real!
Km
I actually lived with Kylr for a little while. He slept on my couch. And I’m sorry, but he is absolutely insane. You never truly know someone until you live with them. Candice, the “go go dancer” actually came over a few times and she was very sweet. Kylr on the other hand? He has some MAJOR anger issues and definitely likes to take them out on other people. I wouldn’t doubt that he killed Kara at all. Not even a little bit.
Hh
Wow. Thats sick
jw
I knew Kylr a while back. I hung out with him…alone…a couple times, which wasn’t very smart on my part. But yeah, he is not stable, I found that out the second time. The first time we hung out, he seemed super cool. Just like a regular guy. The second time, he was a little more out there. I went to his house and we smoked but I’m absolutely positive there was something laced in it. I found out from a coworker that he had like 5 kids from 5 different women. I asked him if that was true bc I thought that was kinda crazy and untrue. He got really defensive and super angry. Good thing I asked him through a text, lol. If you ask me, I wouldn’t put it past him to do something like this…the Kara disapperance, I mean. He’s one strange and angry guy who needs God in his life. I’m a much different person than I was back then, so it’s not like people can’t change but for him, I think it’s a lost cause.
In the know
I’m quite knowledgeable the case. Sad people would stick up for Kylr. First he admitted to taking out Kara. Second, he actually didn’t pass the polygraph, that was inaccurate. The Belton PD lied to the public. I’ve been investigating the case for 5 years now and have put many hundreds, if not thousands of hours into the case. The dog made a hit on that drug house in Belton with Kara’s remains, it was on the news with Russ Ptacek. $80,000 is a lot of money.
Finding
KM, can you email me please? findingkara@yahoo.com
ead
What was his home life like? Was he abused? etc. Children don’t grow up hating or abusing etc. Their taught by their parents. Love is unconditional. Each and everyone of you, look into your own life. If you found out your Mother, Father, Sister or Brother killed someone would you turn your back on them?? I think not. I have a friend who is spending her life in prison, for helping her brother kill her husband. Her husband stabbed, choked, raped her. (domestic violence). Her fingerprints were not on the weapon (knife). But she is my best friend. She is a Lifer, Some cases women don’t spend time in jail.
You’re innocent til proven guilty, but then your peers can find you guilty, because they want someone to pay.
I hope Kara’s parents get the person or persons that took their daughter.
Freethinker
No you are wrong. It’s not always the parents fault or how they were raised. I was raised by animals, but made it my life’s mission to be nothing like them or treat anyone as they did me. Kids can meet that one friends, boyfriend, girlfriend and suddenly forget everything they’ve been taught by their parents, think their grown ect. So stop blaming parents. Surely this guy killed that girl and the police department dropped the ball because they didn’t care. I can’t imagine what her parents are going through, but my heart deeply goes out to them.
ead
He did pass the polygraph. Watch the program, it said he passed it
caitlinmarie
Why dont you guys leave kylr alone. Question that girl who put the missing persons report out on kara two days BEFORE she vanished. I bet shes full of secrets
tiftinker
need to talk to you please
Blue Candi
I feel for karas family but blamming kylr for her disappearing isnt cool. No facts say he did it. Just because hes her ex, hes tatted up, hes different, everyone jumps on his back. Why not go find the real reason she went missing. Help her come home. Stop blaming someone else when you were not involved with their relationship. I know Ky pretty well and he feels pain for kara.’
Monkeybrainstew Tartar
Dudes name is killer…….seem’s fitting.
cfol1382
This Kylr kid is a punk, Karma is coming, wait and see.
Alex
If indeed he killed Kara, then he is a real chicken shit…. picking on individuals who cannot fend for themselves….. To such individuals I would say…. try someone your own size A.H.
Lisa
i blame the fucking belton police how yal keep letting this crazy ass person on the streets dropping charges ect this boy clearly told yal what he did and hw he desposed it but nooooooo lazy ass white police departments that only seem to be intrested if its black on black crime….. yal give him 4years for drugs while i have family in prison 25 years for the same exact charge smh the system is fucked and its only getting worst.
Mitzi
