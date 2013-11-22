KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traffic was blocked near Independence Ave. and Wilson Ave., in Kansas City, Mo., Friday at noon due to a semi that is stuck under an overpass.
Semi truck stuck under Kansas City overpass
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
With tears running down their cheeks, people wait silently on I-49 overpass for slain officer’s body to pass by
-
Soldier jumped from pickup truck to help rescue passengers in train crash
-
Church bell stolen from Independence church has been found, but it has a few cracks
-
Army veteran pulls over, stands for WWII veteran’s funeral procession in Mo.
-
Teen ‘very lucky’ to be alive after hitching ride on outside of semi for 50 miles
-
-
Man killed after boulder ‘intentionally’ thrown from overpass strikes car
-
Man who caused fiery crash that killed a JoCo. deputy is sentenced to more than 12 years in prison
-
Amtrak train derails from overpass onto interstate, killing passengers taking inaugural trip on new route
-
KHP motorist assist technician killed in crash
-
Police investigate deadly crash at 34th & State Ave in KCK
-
-
‘Experienced pilot’ flies under overpass to make emergency landing on California freeway
-
Pictures: Washington train derailment kills several passengers when train crashes onto interstate below
-
Fun, cheap things to do if you’re stuck in KC this spring break
18 comments
TheCaptain
Type in 11’8 bridge on you tube they have a bridge in cleveland that gets hit everyday pretty much. the video is 5 minute long a hilarious!
Marie Spivey
When this happens, does the driver/trucking co. get fined? I lived in this neighborhood and this happens very often.
Gina
do these truck drivers not know how big they are? I live in this neighborhood and they get stuck all the time. there is a measurement on the bridge itself. isn’t it part of the truck drivers job to know how tall the trailer is that they are hauling?
mommatocharlie
Doe4s the truck driver (and others too, apparently) not know what it means when there is a sign giving clearance level in feet?
Joanna Roberts
C-CRASH
R-ROLL
S-STUNT
T-TRUCKS
Melissa
I recognized the location BEFORE I read the article!!! I grew up in the Northeast area and have seen way too many semis stuck under that particular bridge! Moved from ‘Ole NE 14 yrs. ago but it will always be home.
Lori
There’s no room there for a truck to turn around! They need to have a marked truck route/detour right before the bridge because a lot of times the drivers don’t see the sign on the bridge until after they’ve passed the intersection, and then they’re stuck.
Adam
lori right before the bridge there is a cvs on the left hand side, and there is enough room to turn around and go the other way,
Meowwl
Can opener bridge claims another one!
meowwl
Actually they’ve got the flooding under control…I’d think that actually lowering the road would just be a matter of grinding down the numerous resurfacings it’s had…I remember when I was little, the clearance was 13 ft…it’s down to 11.5 now.
Angela Caldwell
Driver = Bonehead. Drivers are supposed to follow directions given by company but proceed with caution. They also need to keep their eyes open for low bridges. If they can’t proceed they are to call the local police for assistance. Some drivers don’t pay attention to signs or have an auto gas not truck gps with height and weight restrictions. And yes, that booboo is going to hurt him. Driver =Bonehead.
Kevin Mercer
Wow, spoken like a true professional, not. I guess it is pretty easy to judge someone doing something you are not capable of doing. Although after 20 years with a CDL i have never wedged a truck under an overpass, i can see how it can happen.
Angela Caldwell
Kevin, why am I not capable of driving? As it happens, I DO have my CDL and drove OTR. What I find interesting in your statement is that I drove for one year (0 accidents, not ONE), but you, as a 20 year ‘PRO’ can see how it can happen. Sure, if you don’t have your eyes open and aren’t paying attention to the signs. BONEHEAD.
kevin mercer
Bonehead?Yes you are angela. One whole year without an accident? I guess you are an expert then.
Angela Caldwell
Well call me a Bonehead then for keeping my eyes open, paying attention to signs, instructions, maps and the like. I took my job very seriously, especially since I drove nights. To say you can see how it can happen is excusing a stupid driver. There’s no excuse for that type of accident, PERIOD.
Stephen Crawley
In the truckers map
Stephen Crawley
In the truckers map it state in the route restrictions that bridge I am a trucker and sorry to say a former driver for CRST that have a bad rep of not knowing what they are doing and paying attention to the routing and what they are doing