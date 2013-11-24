× Father claims 9-year-old son, killed in tornado has shown up in recent photo behind niece

MOORE, Okla. — The father of a 9-year-old boy killed by a tornado, discovered a very peculiar image in a photograph that was taken just a couple months after his son’s death.

Scott McCabe is the father of Nicolas McCabe, who was one of seven students killed after a tornado struck their third grade classroom at Plaza Towers Elementary School in Oklahoma, back in May of this year.

The Daily Mail reports that McCabe claims to have seen an image of his deceased son standing behind his niece in a cell phone picture that was taken on the fourth of July, just a couple months after the tornado hit. In the picture the boy’s cousin, Madison, is waving a sparkler.

“Nicolas loved the Fourth of July and he loved firecrackers,” McCabe explained to News 9 in Oklahoma. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

Although Mail Online reports there are several skeptics, who are citing reasons such as a double image or too much motion for the cell phone’s camera, but by looking at the photo it is easy to make out two distinct figures with different skin tones and facial features. Regardless of others’ opinions, McCabe believes his son was there that day with his family.

“They can say what they want. I believe. I believe he’s watching over us,” he told News 9.