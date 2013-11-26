Abducted man was forced to take money out at various ATMs

Posted 9:33 pm, November 26, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for two men after they abducted a man from the Westport area around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The man was released unharmed at 39th and Indiana, but not before he was robbed multiple times.

He told police that the men drove to various ATMs and forced him to withdrawal money. He did not specify the amount but did maintain that it happened multiple times.

A description of the suspects is presently limited, but the victim did tell police that they were driving a black sedan and were armed. FOX 4 is working to get more details and will release more information as it is confirmed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s