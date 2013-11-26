× Abducted man was forced to take money out at various ATMs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for two men after they abducted a man from the Westport area around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The man was released unharmed at 39th and Indiana, but not before he was robbed multiple times.

He told police that the men drove to various ATMs and forced him to withdrawal money. He did not specify the amount but did maintain that it happened multiple times.

A description of the suspects is presently limited, but the victim did tell police that they were driving a black sedan and were armed. FOX 4 is working to get more details and will release more information as it is confirmed.