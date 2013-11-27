Man says police officer threatened to kill his dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Kansas City man says he's been terrified since an encounter with police on Monday evening. He says officers came to his home in southeast Kansas City looking for people he'd never heard of and when he refused to let them inside, things turned ugly.

Eric Crinnian, a lawyer, heard a loud banging at his door Monday night, he was instantly alarmed since a neighbor's house was robbed a few weeks ago, so he grabbed a crow-bar.

Crinnian said three police officers were outside his house.

"I open the door a little bit wider and he sees that I have something in my hand, so he pulls his gun, tells me to put down whatever I've got and then come out with my hands up, so I do," Crinnian said.

They wanted to know where two guys were, and Crinnian later found out police believed they violated parole.

"I said, 'I have no idea who you're talking about I've never heard of these people before,'" he said.

To prove it, he said police asked to search his house, Crinnian refused multiple times. He said they needed a warrant.

Then he said one police officer started threatening him saying, "If we have to get a warrant, we're going to come back when you're not expecting it, we're going to park in front of your house, where all your neighbors can see, we're gonna bust in your door with a battering ram, we're gonna shoot and kill your dogs, who are my family, and then we're going to ransack your house looking for these people."

"If that's the case and those are the things that were said, I would think those would be inappropriate," said John Hamilton.

John Hamilton is an Associate Professor of Criminal Justice at Park University and former police officer. He said having a warrant is always the best way for police to search a home, and while the threats aren't illegal, they might violate a department policy.

"I just think it's a dangerous way to do policing, because it makes it tenuous when you appear in front of the court in a case like that," Hamilton said.

Crinnian said he's never had a problem with police before in his life, and he still has a great amount of respect for the Kansas City, Mo. Police Department. However, he also said he wants the situation investigated, so he filed an Office of Community Complaints Report.

A spokesman for the Kansas City, Mo. Police Department says he can't discuss ongoing OCC reports and they are investigated internally.

