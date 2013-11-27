× Tips to safe holiday shopping

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Operation Fraud is a program Overland Park, Kan., police launch every holiday season where they saturate the mall trying to catch criminals in the act shoplifting, using your stolen credit cards and checks. But police say there are things you can do to prevent thieves from ever getting their hands on your money.

Before you even leave for the store, even though it’s cold, don’t leave your car running to warm up. Police say it’s inevitable more cars are stolen when it gets cold.

When you get to your shopping destination park as close to the building as you can in a well-lit area.

Lock your doors.

Keep your windows rolled up.

Keep all valuables, like your purse, electronics and gifts out of plain sight.

“Don’t be afraid but be aware of your surroundings try not to have a lot of things in your arms when you get to your car look around if you see something that doesnt,” Detective Dave Cole said. “You feel uncomfortable, you get a funny feeling, go back inside the mall, contact security.”