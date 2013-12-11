× Study: Half of women would rather give up sex, than give up phone

A new study shows just how much smartphones are now dominating our lives. More than 3,500 women were asked about their smartphone use and you may be surprised at what they’re willing to give up for their phone.

Half of the women surveyed said they would be willing to go a month without sex, rather than be without their phones for the same amount of time, the Daily Mail reports.

The survey also found that one in 20 of those women surveyed also take their smartphones to bed with them.

Even more surprising, some women even went so far as to buy a waterproof case for their phones, so they could keep up with their digital lives while in the shower!

Perhaps they do that because the survey also found that 76 percent of those women surveyed must look at their phone every hour. Half of those women couldn’t even go 15 minutes without taking a peek at their phone screen.