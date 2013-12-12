KCMO police officer, his family of 11, lose everything in house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A house fire that broke out just before 2 a.m. on Thursday has left a Kansas City, Mo., police officer and his family with nothing.

According to police, once emergency personnel arrived on the scene, the fire had completely engulfed the home located near 105th Terrace and College Avenue in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City, Mo., police officer, Matt Hannah, his wife, and their nine children, all ranging from ages two to 16, lived in the house and were all able to escape safely. The family relocated to a neighbor's house as several firefighters and crew worked on the scene. Fire investigators said the home is a complete loss.

“He woke up, smelled smoke, went to check it out and realized that the lower part of the house was filled in smoke. Ran and got his wife, got his kids, they all called out their bedroom window out on to the roof of the porch and then he went to a neighbor’s house and called 911," said Sgt. Kurt Schmidt of the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, who is Hannah's boss. "He literally left with the pants on his legs and everybody grabbed a coat as they crawled out the window.”

Hannah, who has been with the police department for 21 years and has instructed classes at the academy for the last eight years, has been getting lots of support from his fellow officers. Sgt. Schmidt said officers at the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department have brought in lots of donations for the family, and have also set up a fund for monetary donations for the family at the police credit unions locations across the metro.

The Red Cross arrived on the scene early Thursday morning to offer assistance to the family as well.

“You know they were in shock, I mean to see your house you lose everything. Again this fire was a total loss, you know. Some of the family members haven’t seen the house and I don’t recommend that they do,” said Bob Ramm of the American Red Cross who spoke on behalf of the family.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but is under investigation. There are a few options if you would like to donate to the Hannah family. Checks made out to "Matthew Hannah Donations" or cash can be mailed to PO Box 270020, Kansas City, Mo. 64127, or dropped off at any of the four Kansas City Police Credit Union locations:

2800 E. 14th Street, Kansas City, Mo. 8320 N. Brighton, Kansas City, Mo. 19341 E. US 40 Highway, Suite A, Independence, Mo. 9701 Marion Park Drive, Kansas City, Mo.

Download the fox4kc app to stay informed FOX 4 Android app | FOX 4 iPhone app

Earlier coverage:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video