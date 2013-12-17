Mom says daughter’s death was a homicide; police aren’t sure

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Forty nine-year-old Becky Russell said there's no way her right-handed daughter could've shot herself in the left temple. She's angry with Kansas City, Missouri police who last week told FOX 4 that detectives were leaning towards suicide as the cause of death.
Nineteen-year-old Michelle Russell was shot at a Motel 6 at 8200 Prairie View Road, November 22nd. Friends first drove her to North Kansas City hospital but police and Russell's mother say it appears the friends panicked and drove away from the hospital without bringing her inside. Her body was later found in an abandoned car in an Independence field.
"I don't believe the police version," said Becky Russell.
Russell said detectives first told her they suspected her daughter's death was a suicide, but when Russell reminded them her daughter was right-handed and the bullet entered on the left side of the brain, she said police simply told her, "Maybe accidentally self-inflicted."
"Someone put a gun to her head and shot her," Russell said.
When FOX 4 sought clarification from Kansas City, Missouri police on Tuesday, a spokesperson said the case was still open and the department would have no more comment while it waits for autopsy results, due in a month.
Russell said a detective admitted to her that the gun was never recovered but police won't confirm that for FOX 4.
She also said if her daughter's death was a suicide, or even a self-inflicted gunshot wound, witnesses wouldn't be afraid to come forward.
"They threw her in a car and dumped her body out in a field and took off running like cowards, like heartless cowards."
Friends and family of Michelle Russell are planning a candlelight vigil for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday (correction from previously reported Wednesday) at the Motel 6 where she was shot.
sb
I am so sorry the Russell families loss. I wonder if KCPD tell that to all of their victims families. My dad died the exact same way. Gun shot wound to the left temple and he was right handed.
Rosie Meyer
Please join others with similar stories at ‘It Wasn’t Suicide’ on Facebook.
Debra Mcdaniel
Truly sorry for her loss I know how it feels to loose a loved one,lost my son and never been the same.The sad truth is sometimes people you think are your friends aren’t.My son just about died of an overdose in a house while his so called friends were in the other room playing around.Children these days really don’t know what true friendship is..Take that to the bank.!!! So you better rethink about thinking they even know what true friends are all about these days.
christian
michelle was a great best friend and an amazing person she wouldnt kill herself she was full of life. and full of happiness. she always had my back and i always had hers. it was the 4 of us for the longest time,. my heart goes out to her family and will until justice is prevailed. i love them just as they were my own, thats one thing michelle always did. she always made us feel at home along her her mom and her dad,. people like michelle dont deserve to go out in vein like that. and anyone that was invloved. are more then likely scared to say anything due to something possibly happening to them. because if they did that to shell then why wouldnt they not think twice when it comes to someone else. i hope they catch him because he may run but sooner or later he is gonna need to go out to get something. food cigs. his drugs something and thats when they will catch him slippin
JAWSEE
THIS IS BULL SHIT! KCPD IS REALLY GETTING ON MY NERVES, THE PRETTY MUCH ARE NOT WORKING ON THAT MUCH IN MY OPINION UNLESS ITS HIGH PROFILE..
SOMEONE GOT SHOT ON MY STREET JUST BEFORE THANKSGIVING AND ABSOLUTLEY NOTHING HAS BEEN DONE, JUST ANOTHER COLD CASE! PEOPLE ANYMORE DON’T ACT LIKE CAMERAS EXIST IN KC, SOUNDS LIKE ALL THE EVIDENCE IS THERE JUST KCPD ISNT DOING THERE JOB.
JAWSEE
SOME ABSOLUTE HORRIBLE THINGS HAVE HAPPEN AT THAT MOTEL, DOES ANYONE REMEMBER THE WAKASER MURDERS BACK IN 85′?
kctruth
No doubt authorities performed a parafin test on her hands for gunpowder residue. That would go a long way to answering questions in this tragic case.
Rebecca Russell
No they did nit nor was there any high velocity blood splatter on her hands still no weapon medical examiner ruled it a suicide and i quote (in consideration with the police investigation )is what he based his decision on and that is all. Even though she had bruising around her neck arms hips a split lip and a contusion on the side of her head
Dennis
If KCPD can’t find the gun then obviously it wasn’t suicide.