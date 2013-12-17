Mom says daughter’s death was a homicide; police aren’t sure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Forty nine-year-old Becky Russell said there's no way her right-handed daughter could've shot herself in the left temple. She's angry with Kansas City, Missouri police who last week told FOX 4 that detectives were leaning towards suicide as the cause of death.

Nineteen-year-old Michelle Russell was shot at a Motel 6 at 8200 Prairie View Road, November 22nd. Friends first drove her to North Kansas City hospital but police and Russell's mother say it appears the friends panicked and drove away from the hospital without bringing her inside. Her body was later found in an abandoned car in an Independence field.

"I don't believe the police version," said Becky Russell.

Russell said detectives first told her they suspected her daughter's death was a suicide, but when Russell reminded them her daughter was right-handed and the bullet entered on the left side of the brain, she said police simply told her, "Maybe accidentally self-inflicted."

"Someone put a gun to her head and shot her," Russell said.

When FOX 4 sought clarification from Kansas City, Missouri police on Tuesday, a spokesperson said the case was still open and the department would have no more comment while it waits for autopsy results, due in a month.

Russell said a detective admitted to her that the gun was never recovered but police won't confirm that for FOX 4.

She also said if her daughter's death was a suicide, or even a self-inflicted gunshot wound, witnesses wouldn't be afraid to come forward.

"They threw her in a car and dumped her body out in a field and took off running like cowards, like heartless cowards."

Friends and family of Michelle Russell are planning a candlelight vigil for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday (correction from previously reported Wednesday) at the Motel 6 where she was shot.

