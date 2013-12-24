Woman put through unnecessary runaround after unauthorized charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A problem with an unauthorized charge on a Kansas woman's debit card should have been easy to solve. But when the debit card company didn't seem to want to help, FOX 4 problem Solver Linda Wagar got involved.

Anytime you find an unauthorized transaction on a credit or a debit card, there's a federal regulation requiring the bank that issued the card to give you your money back at least temporarily while they look into your dispute. That's the rule, but getting banks to follow it is often not that easy.

Misty Goldman has been spending a lot of time online lately, fighting to get her money back. She took out $300 on a Speedy Cash pre-paid debit card to buy gifts for her two children for Christmas.

She got the card on Sunday and when she called Monday to check on the balance, it only had a dollar on it.

“Where did all the money go? I had receipts for what I had spent,” she said.

And there should have been $30 left on her card. So she called the number on her pre-paid debit card, Opt Plus, and learned there was a $29.95 charge to Minecraft, an Internet game company.

Goldman said she never buys computer games and has never dealt with Minecraft. She pleaded with an Opt Plus customer service agent to have the charge be removed from her card and the money restored.

But Opt Plus refused and told her it was her responsibility to call Minecraft and find out why it had an unauthorized charge on her debit card.

“I thought it was absurd,” she said.

So do we. But she tried anyway, only to find out that the Minecraft website doesn't even have a phone number. She also called Speedy Cash for help, the company that sold her the prepaid debit card. But it kept sending her back to Opt Plus.

“Nobody wanted to help me and it’s Christmas time and I'm a single mom,” she said.

Goldman has a right to be frustrated. She hadn't been treated fairly; not according to federal banking laws, Regulation E in particular. It spells out how unauthorized transactions on credit or debit cards are supposed to be handled.

For starters, Opt Plus should have offered to give Goldman provisional credit while it looked into the disputed charge. In fact, according to Regulation E, provisional credit has to be granted within 10 business days. Nowhere does it state that the debit card customer has to track down the company that posted the unauthorized charge and try and finagle a refund.

FOX 4 Problem Solvers tried to contact Opt Plus, but have yet to hear back. We did hear from Speedy Cash. Spokesman Bill Baker agreed that Goldman's problem should have been resolved the first time she called. He said it's a Speedy Cash rule that provisional credit is immediately granted to any customer who complains about an unauthorized charge. Baker then contacted Opt Plus on Goldman's behalf and the problem is now solved.

So what do you do if this happens to you? If you can't get the problem solved, file a federal complaint against the bank that issued that debit card. You'll find the bank's name on the back of the card. You file the complaint with either the federal reserve or the office of the comptroller of the currency, whichever agency regulates your particular bank.

Helpful links:

Regulation E explained

How to file a complaint with the federal reserve

How to file a complaint with the comptroller of the currency