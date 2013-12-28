Police close intersection after double-shooting involving two cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. – Police conducting an investigation on a widespread crime scene shut down an intersection in Raytown, Mo. on Saturday.

Officers from the Kansas City, Mo. Police Department assisted Raytown, Mo. police with the investigation of a double-shooting which took place near the intersection of Gregory Boulevard and Blue Ridge Boulevard in Raytown, Mo. just before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Raytown, Mo. police said two men in their twenties who were in a BMW were injured during the altercation, which ended at E. 74th Street and McKinley in Raytown, Mo. The two men were taken to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries, after being treated by paramedics at the scene.

Witnesses reported hearing gun shots in the area, and the BMW involved in the incident was sprayed with bullet holes and splattered blood.

“It sounded like fireworks, like somebody lit a roll of fireworks, firecrackers,” said a witness who claims he was sleeping nearby inside his home when he heard the alleged gunshots.

Residents of the area where the crime scene took place said their neighborhood is usually a quiet one.

“I felt very comfortable letting my kids outside. Just very surprised to come home to this today,” said one woman who lives nearby.

Police are searching for a dark colored SUV they believe might belong to the suspect involved in the shooting, and urge anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. Callers may remain anonymous.

Download the fox4kc app to stay informed FOX 4 Android app | FOX 4 iPhone app