Recounting the Top 10 KC stories from 2013

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The year 2013 saw some big news stories in Kansas City. We've seen a full range of happy and tragic stories in the past 12 months. Without further adieu, here's the list of the Top 10 local stories from our metro area:
- JJ's restaurant explosion
- KC Schools transfer fight
- Healthcare.gov gets off to a slow start
- Snowstorms blanket the metro
- Controversy surrounding KCI's future
- Lots of jobs coming to Kansas City
- Executions resume in Mo. after temporary stay due to the drugs in use
- Red-light cameras are temporarily struck down by Mo. Supreme Court
- Daisy Coleman's rape allegations and case in Maryville get re-investigated
- New penguins featured at the Kansas City Zoo