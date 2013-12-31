Recounting the Top 10 KC stories from 2013

Posted 11:28 am, December 31, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The year 2013 saw some big news stories in Kansas City. We've seen a full range of happy and tragic stories in the past 12 months. Without further adieu, here's the list of the Top 10 local stories from our metro area:

  1. JJ's restaurant explosion
  2. KC Schools transfer fight
  3. Healthcare.gov gets off to a slow start
  4. Snowstorms blanket the metro
  5. Controversy surrounding KCI's future
  6. Lots of jobs coming to Kansas City
  7. Executions resume in Mo. after temporary stay due to the drugs in use
  8. Red-light cameras are temporarily struck down by Mo. Supreme Court
  9. Daisy Coleman's rape allegations and case in Maryville get re-investigated
  10. New penguins featured at the Kansas City Zoo

