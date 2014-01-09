Fictitious Twitter account spreading falsities makes real trouble for students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUDORA, Kan. -- Several Eudora High School students are in trouble over a Twitter scandal. All have been suspended and at least one won't be able to walk with his classmates at graduation.

Joseph Ramos said he started a fake Twitter account to have some fun. What happened in the weeks to follow led to multiple suspensions.

"I didn't think they would take it this far," said Ramos.

He is still in shock. He was suspended before Christmas break. On Wednesday he found out he's been expelled for the rest of the year - his senior year.

"All I could think about was I don't get a diploma," explained Ramos.

Ramos set it up, but he says he never posted, but did give out the password. Two weeks later the tweets started.

"Most of them were lies, they said some inappropriate things about faculty members and other things that they shouldn't have said," Ramos said.

It didn't take long before the account was the talk of the school.

"Everybody knew what was going on, they just didn't know who or nothing, they were all pointing fingers at different people, asking around," Ramos said.

Then administrators got involved. Ramos started feeling guilty and turned himself in. He was sent home, then expelled. There is an appeals process and he's ready to take responsibility so he can graduate with his friends.

"I'm willing to throw everything out that I know, say that I'm sorry, I just want to be able to walk and wear cap and gown and hold a diploma on stage," Ramos pleaded.

Social media issues aren't uncommon in high school, but experts say following a few ways you can save you some major problems:

Don't bully or trash students or teachers.

Don't post confidential information, yours or anyone elses

Pay special attention to your school's social media policy.

The advice is too late for Ramos, but he understands why he's in trouble.

"If you're going to say stuff, just say it, don't hide behind screen or nothing like that, pick and choose what you say and who your friends are," he said.