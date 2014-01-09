Fictitious Twitter account spreading falsities makes real trouble for students

EUDORA, Kan. -- Several Eudora High School students are in trouble over a Twitter scandal. All have been suspended and at least one won't be able to walk with his classmates at graduation.
Joseph Ramos said he started a fake Twitter account to have some fun. What happened in the weeks to follow led to multiple suspensions.
"I didn't think they would take it this far," said Ramos.
He is still in shock. He was suspended before Christmas break. On Wednesday he found out he's been expelled for the rest of the year - his senior year.
"All I could think about was I don't get a diploma," explained Ramos.
Ramos set it up, but he says he never posted, but did give out the password. Two weeks later the tweets started.
"Most of them were lies, they said some inappropriate things about faculty members and other things that they shouldn't have said," Ramos said.
It didn't take long before the account was the talk of the school.
"Everybody knew what was going on, they just didn't know who or nothing, they were all pointing fingers at different people, asking around," Ramos said.
Then administrators got involved. Ramos started feeling guilty and turned himself in. He was sent home, then expelled. There is an appeals process and he's ready to take responsibility so he can graduate with his friends.
"I'm willing to throw everything out that I know, say that I'm sorry, I just want to be able to walk and wear cap and gown and hold a diploma on stage," Ramos pleaded.
Social media issues aren't uncommon in high school, but experts say following a few ways you can save you some major problems:
- Don't bully or trash students or teachers.
- Don't post confidential information, yours or anyone elses
- Pay special attention to your school's social media policy.
The advice is too late for Ramos, but he understands why he's in trouble.
"If you're going to say stuff, just say it, don't hide behind screen or nothing like that, pick and choose what you say and who your friends are," he said.
8 comments
Katbird Ward
If he didn’t post the comments or even know of the activity, he should be given credit for coming forward about starting the account. Now he should give the names of the others involved.
Katbird Ward
He should be allowed to graduate.
That seems like a harsh punishment.
»Šħę®®¥« (@oxSBxo)
School officials should allow him to apologize and step up to the righting what was wronged. Sounds like he’s trying to do the mature thing by accepting responsibility, which is more than I can say for a lot of adults.
me too
Maybe if he could complete online courses by the end of the year they could let him walk with his class. Excepting the responsibility should cout for something.
Colby Wilks
This is completely ridiculous. Once
again EHS is being a mediocre school and over punishing students. He came forward and confessed and didn’t even post anything. He couldn’t control what others said and shouldn’t be punished for it. Way to go Eudora
Jean Oltvedt
WRONG! This social media policy was in place. It is no different than most schools. The students either were ignorant of that policy (which is no excuse) or willfully flaunting it. Do you really think you can libel someone without some repercussion?
sonya
He is “co-conspiracor” of this…example: He passed a weapon to some1(but he didn’t use it) & tother individual used it, got charged, thyoung man get charged for the crime also for his part in this crime
Jake Richardson
well this guy and his family have been talking trash on ppl in eudora for years now, he’s a hypocrit for saying dont hide behind a screen because he IS a bully and anything he gets is too good for him. he’s been ruining lives long before this incident.