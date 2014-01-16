× Man charged for unlawful sexual relations with a student while working for BVSD

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A man once employed as a para educator for the Blue Valley School District is facing a charge of unlawful sexual relations. Ernest Newton, 25, is alleged to have engaged in a sexual relationship with a student who attended the school he was working for.

Court documents state that the girl was at least 16 years old and that she and Newton engaged in consensual sex. A district spokeswoman confirmed that Newton had been hired by the district in August of 2013 and was let go a couple of months later in October. Court documents indicate that the act occurred in September and charges were filed on December 20.

Newton was arrested on December 21 and was initially held on a $50,000 bond. He was released after bonding out on December 22. He’s set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on February 27.