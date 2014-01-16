Man charged for unlawful sexual relations with a student while working for BVSD
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A man once employed as a para educator for the Blue Valley School District is facing a charge of unlawful sexual relations. Ernest Newton, 25, is alleged to have engaged in a sexual relationship with a student who attended the school he was working for.
Court documents state that the girl was at least 16 years old and that she and Newton engaged in consensual sex. A district spokeswoman confirmed that Newton had been hired by the district in August of 2013 and was let go a couple of months later in October. Court documents indicate that the act occurred in September and charges were filed on December 20.
Newton was arrested on December 21 and was initially held on a $50,000 bond. He was released after bonding out on December 22. He’s set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on February 27.
4 comments
Joe
$50,000 bond! Are you kidding? If she was a consensual partner back then, who is complaining now? Girls this age will do as they please and have a mind of their own. Just as long as he didn’t coerce her in any way.
cynthia
Why will you prosecute the man; bring the girl in the picture also. This is a fast mama and diserve to be punish also.
Ryan babue
This does not supprise me in the least.Dr.Tom Trigg and his administration have been responsible for countless lawsuits before this incident,and their negligent corporate style of management is to blame.I worked at the district for eight years along side my mother and have seen horrible crimes commited that this administration has never been accountable for.My mother was sexually harassed by one of our area supervisors and when my mother went to our coordinator and human resources and a investigation was never done.The very same supervisor was later caught stealing thousands of dollars of equipment and Dr.Trigg let this criminal walk free to avoid negitive pr.This is one of many scandals that Is documented with hr.The employes work for a management team that has no relationship with the general work force,and has been in court so often I wonder how the pto board members can even think this district is being run properly.I guess as long as the patrons are catered to with their banquets and have the be all end all mentality with their athletic department they don’t see a problem with the district.I can assure you that until bluevalley cleans house with the Trigg administration these incidents and lawsuits will continue to occur.ive worked for the outfit for a long time and it’s appalling how I was treated and how lite the community cares.
John Tatum
Do you know Dr. Tom Trigg? Please call me 214-826-6565