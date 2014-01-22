Parents locked in insurance battle for baby twins’ skull surgery

BASEHOR, Kan. -- The parents of eight-month-old twins in Basehor say the $100,000 operation their little boys need can only be done in Texas. Blake and Lance Tranckino were born with craniosynostosis, a birth defect where the joints between bones in a baby's skull close prematurely.
"So right now, their brain is growing long ways instead of being out, so they don't have pressure on their brain right now. But if doesn't get fixed it will lead to that," said mom Karla Holton.
Doctors have told Holton and her husband that the boys will need an operation in the next two months. If the surgery isn't done, developmental delays like vision impairment will follow.
"We're starting to get worried and very scared, because with this surgery, it's going to give them a better chance at a better life," said dad Victor Tranckino.
The parents say they've been told under KanCare, their insurance will only approve an operation done in Kansas. The procedure done by a specialist in Dallas, Texas is "one and done" according to Holton. In Kansas, the 27-year-old mom says it is quite different.
"It requires two surgeries and then a helmet for up to a year afterwards," Holton said.
The parents don't want their boys to have to wear helmets and they're not confident in that procedure.
"It mainly depends on the person fitting the helmet, the way their skull is reshaped," said Tranckino.
His wife added the Dallas specialist does his operation twice a day, compared to a procedure done twice a month at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.
"We're going to go to Texas no matter what it takes. If we have to pay out-of-pocket, we will. We're going to get the best care for them no matter what it is," said a teary-eyed Holton.
In a statement to FOX 4, Sunflower State Health says:
"We are committed to providing our members with the appropriate care that is needed to keep them healthy. We have not denied services in this case. We are still in the review process and working with the providers in Texas to make sure all of the necessary paperwork has been completed. It was determined that Sunflower had until February 10 to complete the request and we are confident that the deadline will be met so that a plan of action can be made for this family. We apologize if there was any miscommunication to the family, but we want to reiterate to them that the request for services for their twins has not been denied and we are working to make sure we meet the February 10 deadline and that they both get the care they need."
FOX 4 will continue to follow developments and let you know what happens with the twins' surgery as the deadline nears.
20 comments
Jessica Kelley Fouts
I’ve been working closely with Blake & Lance’s mom Karla because I had to fight my insurance provider 3 years ago to take my daughter Lilly to the same surgeon in Dallas, TX to correct her craniosynostosis. The statement that KanCare gave to Fox 4 was NOT accurate. Karla has multiple emails from Dr.Fearon’s office from KanCare stating coverage was denied, as well emails from her assigned KanCare caseworker. Dr. Fearon even attempted to work with them to create a one time in-network agreement, & KanCare said no. On Monday KanCare advised Karla to begin the appeal process, which she is in the middle of now. What KanCare responded with to Fox 4 was news to Blake & Lance’s parents, and hopefully they will follow through with making a coverage agreement.
Stacy
My now 19 year old daughter received this surgery at CMH in kansas city at 4 months of age. It was a single surgery and did not require a helmet…I am assuming it is because of the age difference in the twins and my daughter at the time of the procedure that will require a different scenario…I pray that KanCare comes through with the right decision for this family and these boys!
Zarah Martindale
While we ALL want the best for our children, I find it very rude that these parents think it should fall on the tax payers of Kansas to pay for their children to have surgery in Texas. Of course I understand their view, they want the best for their children. If it can be done in one surgery vs. two, great! But the fact is, they have state funded insurance. And the procedure at CMH is successful and a standard across the country. The procedure they want is a good option when you actually pay for it out of pocket or pay for your insurance out of pocket.
The twins would be in no danger what so ever with having the standard surgery, in fact they have the exact same change of healing and getting a great skull shape with either procedure. I am not against these babies having the best care available. I am against the parents thinking they deserve the tax payers to pay for a surgery that would be more affordable in KC. I am sorry that they might have to wear helmets for a while, but that’s what the rest of the kids do.
Next thing you know parents will be asking to have KanCare pay for different hospitals for everything…if it were life or death, then it wouldn’t even be a question. Of course, but this is because they want a certain new style to be done. It’s just not fair. I personally pay nearly $800 a month to cover my families medical needs. I do not make a huge salary, but I do pay a huge bill. One of my kids is medically needy, of course there are other places she could receive care and new types of treatments. But we are here and she is well taken care of. I hope those boys get the surgery that best suits them.
Heather
Just to clear something up. You stated that “you were sorry the kids had to wear helmets for awhile, but that is what the rest of the kids have to do. ”
That is not true While some do wear helmets the majority do not anymore. My son had his CVR 12 years ago, and did not have to wear a helmet thankfully.
During that time,and still, I belonged to a great national support group for families of Cranio babies. The children that had to wear helmets seemed to have more problems afterward than those that didn’t. The skull at that young age grows and changes so fast it seems like they get it fitted just right and the skull has changed causing the helmet to not fit properly.
The surgery can be done without the use of helmet afterward, and the results are spectaculars! My sons head is nice and normal. If it wasn’t for the scar no one would ever know that he went thru such a surgery.
I want to say that i do understand your point of view also. Our insurance rates are $1125 a month. It kills us. Put the taxes on top of that they pull out and what was once a great salary becomes a great salary on paper only. Like you we have a child with monthly medical needs. Our 16 yo has Aspergers, and we have a lot of specialist appts. Whats upsetting is we pay that insane amount for insurance, and they want to fight us every step of the way.
Zarah Martindale
Thank you Heather for pointing that out, I do believe I typed my statement incorrectly. As I started the statement with even if they “might” have to wear helmets, I didn’t mean to state “so do the rest”. I meant to say so do others. It must be a tough thing to deal with and my heart goes out to the parents, it truly does. But if you make exceptions for one…let the snowball begin to grow.
S. Roberts
I understand your frustration with “these parents” wanting their child to see a specialist in Texas and you feeling it is “rude” of them “thinking they deserve the tax payers to pay.”. However, I have a feeling their panic comes from the fact that they may only have this insurance….and they have been told that it is imperative that their children have this surgery due to long term concerns if not done within the next few months. As a parent and in a state of panic attempting to make the right decisions and do what is best for the children you tend to listen to those near you who have been through it. It sounds like they have a great advocate for the surgery down in Texas based on Jessica’s post above and ruled out any other options nearer to the area. Maybe they haven’t been educated on the outstanding options available right here in their back yard….they have focused on the fact that the insurance said “no” this would immediately put a parent in panic. I agree maybe looking at more choices nearby would benefit them and maybe the insurance company would rethink their initial response. I don’t agree that they feel they “deserve” to have “tax payers pay” nor are they being “rude”. They are worried parents who have a great deal on their plate right now and don’t know where to turn with time slipping by.
ashley
U obviously have no heart. U are cold and bitter. This family is just trying to go the best route for thier handsome boys. I know this family personally. You don’t have a child in this situation so please put your self in their shoes. U would do what was the BEST possible for them.
Heather
My now 12 y/o son had Cranial Vault Remodeling in 2001 at the age of 5 months to fix Sagitial Craniosynostosis. By the time we did the insurance dance, who made us see 6 different specialists before approving the surgery, our son was having seizures multiple times a day, and had a severe protruding forehead (also know as bossing)
There are serious medical ramifications in making any child wait, whether it’s due to the insurance companies, doctors or the parents. Everyone needs to stop, and think of the babies first.
Cranio surgery of this sort is not that common, and it’s extremely invasive. My son had the middle and the entire back of his skull removed. Basically his forehead was left. Then 2 pieces of the skull were shaved down to the size of a quarter then placed in the back of his head and left floating.
When my son was out of surgery he looked nothing like my sweet baby that went in. The surgery completely changed his facial structure.
Its a very scary surgery for parents. Our minds are not our best friends during the time leading up to and during the surgery.
These parents need compassion and understanding. We too wanted the best Surgeon for our son! So i understand where these parents are coming from. A surgeon that does this surgery 3-4 times a day as opposed to one that does it 2-3 times a month is more experienced and better prepared for the little things that can pop up from time to time. They have seen and dealt with way more!
These surgeries are not the same for each baby. Just like no two babies are the same, no two cranial surgeries are the same.
My thoughts, and prayers are with this family. Hang in there and try to keep from dwelling on the “what could happen”. Soon it’ll be 12 years later, and the only thing that will remind you of that scary day is the scar that runs along their skull.
If need any support or help from a Cranio Mom please feel free to reach out to me thru the news station.
S. Roberts
Well said Heather and I whole heartedly agree. No two surgeries are the same since it depends on the sutures that are closed, but there is light at the end of the tunnel and it is a position of stress, fear, and double thinking your choices as a parent when you are living in that moment. We, ourselves, have a happy, energetic 6 year old who shows no fear and one would never know unless they saw the scar under his hair that he too had cranio surgery. It’s amazing the support that is there in times like these if only one will reach out! God Bless.
mikspapa
Just curious Zarah, but how are TWO surgeries not more dangerous than one? You are right that the first surgery is just as risky. However, that being said, with the second surgery, you have a risk that isn’t necessary if the one-and-done surgery is used. I’m also betting that the procedure being used in KS is probably just as expensive as the Texas surgery, since surgery is being done TWICE. Food for thought…..
Zarah Martindale
I hear you on that and it is a good point indeed. There are risks with any surgery. But this procedure at CMH has been done enough to know the success rates and long term success. I am also bothered that they parents do not want the kids to have to wear helmets. If that is a big deciding factor, I just don’t think the hard earned money of Kansas tax payers should be forking the bill to go 2 states away. I wish them well with whatever they do and I hope the boys heal up well and with the desired shape. I just have the issue that they are demanding out of the ordinary and receive government assistance with medical care.
Jessica Kelley Fouts
As a registered nurse and parent of a child who has had reconstructive surgery for craniosynostosis, I feel I must elaborate on your comment Zarah Martindale. The majority of people have never even heard of craniosynostosis, let alone the treatment options. Yes, there is a surgeon at Children’s Mercy who performs a laparoscopic procedure to release the fused suture and then the child wears a helmet postoperatively to form the shape of the child’s head. And yes, many children have successfully undergone this procedure.
But after researching several surgeons & methods of procedure, Blake & Lance’s parents were referred to the doctor in Dallas that has a 0.1% rate for needing a second surgery, shorter hospital stay, doesn’t require CT scans, lower risk for blood transfusion, lower infection rates, does not use plates/screws/helmets, and has pioneered his craft as a pediatric craniofacial surgeon for the past 28 years. This craniofacial surgeon in Dallas also reconstructs the shape of the skull piece by piece, bone by bone, to create a corrected skull shape. I could continue to discuss the vast differences in the procedures offered, but I hope that you get the idea.
These parents are by no means trying to work the system. The mother is a full time student and the father is employed full time and overtime on top of that. And unfortunately, not all health care is created equally. Choosing a surgeon for such an invasive reconstructive surgery is not something that is taken lightly. You are not only entrusting someone to reconstruct their facial features as an infant, but you are putting your child’s life into their hands. And in all reality, it would likely cost KanCare less to provide coverage for the procedure in Dallas due to shorter hospital stay, significantly lower risk for a second surgery, etc. The parents are simply asking for KanCare to provide coverage for a craniofacial surgeon that is unfortunately not in network to provide the best possible outcome for their twins.
S. Roberts
Our son, who is now 6 years old, had his surgery at St. Luke’s on the Plaza in K.C. When he was 5 months old. He had 1 surgery only. Helmet for a few months only in order to protect the area where they opened the sutures (soft spot). He had the helment ONLY a few months (3 at most). Hangar Prosthetics located there at St. Luke’s where hands down the most considerate and truly caring individuals! His head is a perfectly normal round shape and you would never know he had the surgery unless you saw scar under all his hair. Our surgeon was the only one who has a neurosurgeon in surgery with him as well. Great caring, kind, nurses and staff there at the hospital.
My husband and I were able to be on a parent panel annually that this surgeon and his group host. As a parent you bring your child in. Your child gets to do a few tests with a large group off specialists (Speech/Language, check hearing, Orthodontist, Genetics, Optomotrist, etc.) – all friendly and kid oriented. Then you get to sit down with the panel and hear them discuss your childs progress, and anything that may pop up as a concern. It reallly sets your mind at ease to be involved. You also get to meet and interact with other children and parents who are there for the same reason! Wonderful experience!
I am a teacher and have watched my son acheive all his developmental milestones each and every year! No concerns. Surgery through helmet was all a very overwhelming experience with a lot of worries and what if’s however I would not change a single choice we made having him do his surgery in K.C. We are pleased with the quality of service and true compassion we received during our entire stay and experience.
We also benefited from the generous support of lodging at the Ronald McDonald house since we live quite a distance away, this allowed us to be able to stay close and still afford the be near.
We have private insurance. Did it all it all? No, however a great portion of it was thankfully covered. We are so blessed to live in a very caring community that a benefit was given in our son’s honor to raise money to assist us. I pray that the Lord will see your need emotionally and financially at this time and do what he can to ease some of this burden.
connie
Vick & Karla, God will lead you to the right place and see your family through this. Don’t let others opinions cause you more stress. I certainly agree there would be more confidence in the specialist whom performs this procedure daily over possibly twice a month. Keeping you all in our prayers. ♥
Dorothy
Never settle second! Always get the best no matter what!
Dorothy
Sarah you are a stuffed idiot who thinks of $ money first.
k
Maybe you need to drop the self righteous indignation, Zarah, and think about what would cost more. 2 surgeries with extra time spent in the hospital, extra labs, x-rays and specialized post surgery equipment…or one surgery and that’s it? The plane tickets to Texas will be less than what is going to be charged for the helmets.
J White
Vic and his GF are setting up Fundraisers to raise money to get these boys the care they want them to have! They are asking for donations if possible from people to help! They are not soully out there just asking the tax payers of Kansas to pick up this tab for their boys! We as Americans contribute to many things that we don’t even know about with our tax dollars and politicians and whistle blowers blow more money on stupid things each year that we ultimately pay for in the end..I would want the best possible surgery for my kid to and I would welcome any means necessary to get it done! You should to!
bodywraps101
I too would choose a highly experienced surgeon, even if it cost more.. wouldn’t most caring parents?
Sommer
