Interested in securing tickets for the Royals Home Opener? Here’s your chance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will hold an online Opening Day ticket opportunity program to give fans the chance to secure tickets for the club’s home opener. The 2014 Royals home opener is set for Friday, April 4 against the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m.

To be eligible for the Opening Day ticket opportunity, fans must register online at www.royals.com/openingday. Online registration is currently open and will close on Monday, February 17 at 5 p.m. CST. A random drawing for the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets to Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium will be held later that week, and winners will be notified on or about Monday, February 24 via the email address submitted on the registration form. Those applicants whose names are selected will then have an opportunity to purchase tickets to Opening Day at a date and time to be indicated in the winning email. As an added benefit, all fans that register for the Opening Day ticket opportunity will have the chance to purchase tickets to any other 2014 Royals home games prior to the general public through a special presale, which will take place on Thursday, February 27 on royals.com.

Fans can also guarantee themselves tickets to Opening Day by purchasing a full-season, half-season or 21-game season ticket plan. The 10 Game Pick ‘Em Pack also includes an option to purchase an Opening Day seat. All plans are currently available online at royals.com. Fans may also contact the Royals Sales Department by calling (816) 504-4040, option 2, or emailing seasonsales@royals.com.

For more information, members of the media may contact the Royals Publicity Department at (816) 921-8000.

