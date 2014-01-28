Texas Roadhouse Rattlesnake Bites

Ingredients

12 large jalapenos, seeded and cut in half
2 cups Monterey jack cheese, shredded
1 large egg
2 tablespoons milk
1 tablespoon flour
1 teaspoon Parmesan, grated
salt and pepper
1 1/2 cup bread crumbs, seasoned or unseasoned
vegetable oil

Preparation

Wash jalapenos, cut in half, and take out seeds.
Stuff each half with grated jack cheese.
In shallow bowl, mix flour, egg, Parmesan, milk, salt, and pepper to taste.
Place breadcrumbs in flat dish.
Dip jalapeno in egg mixture and then in breadcrumbs.
Place in freezer for 1/2 hour.
Take out of freezer and deep fry in hot oil until golden brown.
Serve immediately with Ranch Dressing or Cajun Horseradish Sauce!

