Lisa Farmer’s Infamous Crab Dip

Infamous Crab Dip
Ingredients:
1 can (6½ oz) lump crab meat, drained
6 oz cream cheese
1 tablespoon snipped chives
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 teaspoons horseradish
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1/8 teaspoon Tabasco
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350°F. In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients and mix thoroughly. Spoon into a small ovenproof baking dish. Bake for 15 - 20 minutes, or until heated through. Serve with crackers or tortilla chips.
2 comments
Shannon
Love the title!! Can I have a job in editing… please??!!
dave
You might want to check your spelling.