Lisa Farmer’s Infamous Crab Dip

Infamous Crab Dip Ingredients: 1 can (6½ oz) lump crab meat, drained

6 oz cream cheese

1 tablespoon snipped chives

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 teaspoons horseradish

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Directions: Preheat oven to 350°F. In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients and mix thoroughly. Spoon into a small ovenproof baking dish. Bake for 15 - 20 minutes, or until heated through. Serve with crackers or tortilla chips.

