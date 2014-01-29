Lisa Farmer’s Infamous Crab Dip

Posted 11:00 am, January 29, 2014, by , Updated at 01:34PM, January 29, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Infamous Crab Dip

Ingredients:

1 can (6½ oz) lump crab meat, drained
6 oz cream cheese
1 tablespoon snipped chives
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 teaspoons horseradish
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1/8 teaspoon Tabasco

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.  In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients and mix thoroughly.  Spoon into a small ovenproof baking dish.  Bake for 15 - 20 minutes, or until heated through.  Serve with crackers or tortilla chips.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments