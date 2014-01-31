Students accused of eating marijuana-laced brownies on a school bus

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Seven middle school students are in trouble after allegedly taking part in an illegal snack on the bus. School officials say a student passed out pot brownies to several classmates.
The bus was on its way to George Caleb Bingham Middle School. They apparently knew what they were eating. When one of them got sick and went to the nurse, the entire store unravelled.
"On one of our buses on the way to school one of our students had some brownies that were laced with marijuana," explained Nancy Lewis, Independence School District spokesperson.
The rest of the students were fine. Their parents were called and they were sent home.
"We immediately partnered with the Independence Police Department and got our nurses involved to make sure our students were okay," said Lewis.
Lewis said she hopes this sends a clear message to the rest of the district, there will be consequences for this kind of behavior.
"If any of our students are offered any kind of drug we hope that their first answer will be no and maybe this will show them we take this very seriously and they're going to be disciplinary actions taken if you say yes," said Lewis.
Brian Straight
“If any of our students are offered drugs we hope they say ‘No.”
… Unless it’s alcohol or tobacco then, meh, whatever.
Richard Noggin
It’s Independence School District. We should be glad it’s not meth yet. People watching at Santa Cali-Gon Festival should be a requirement for D.A.R.E..
Joe
Nancy Lewis is getting tough. No more pot brownies on the bus. Wait until you get home.
Joe
I bet there is a parent or two out there looking for their bag and they are mad as heck. Wait until they learn where it went.
Tom Paine
Probably made by that new kid from Colorado, trying to make friends with the popular crowd…
Joe
Unless you are sure, that wasn’t so cool to throw out that kid’s identity and accuse him of something he may have nothing to do with. These are kids.
Sophie Carpenter
Hey I go to that school. There is some people who does do drugs and etc. well we shouldn’t let students bring brownies or anything if it’s not store bought or they should have there parents come and bring it. This is really immature of the kids who did it. If it’s the new kid he should just stop alright? He’s going to fit in don’t worry just talk to his parents and see if he did it or not. Just saying. But hey we don’t know who gave it to him or her right. Oh well. I’m popular and tbh he can just like act like a normal kid
Hayley
I know the person who made the brownies….
Anonymous
Those comments are not going to help anything. If you really wanted to help you would post something useful. I personally know the person that did it and you would not expect it. I am still in utter shock and horror. On other notes, parents should really keep an eye on what children take to school. If they don’t things like this will continue to happen. Bus drivers should also try to pay more attention. If they believe someone might be a ‘troublemaker’ then they should move them to the front. If children riding the bus could pay more attention to their surroundings and may have noticed something then they could tell an adult. All of this is just a matter of paying attention really, it all comes down to that.
But really. Guys, this is a serious thing. And some of the comments on here aren’t taking it that way. People talk about drugs and alcohol in school all the time, and everyone says to be prepared for it, but it doesn’t ways happen. You should say no to it if it is offered to you though…
Richard Noggin
Sophie makes a good point. I r do drugs and em stupid. I r not spell not say right. I r on brownies. Demz is good. Great school!?
The Weed Saver
