Students accused of eating marijuana-laced brownies on a school bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Seven middle school students are in trouble after allegedly taking part in an illegal snack on the bus. School officials say a student passed out pot brownies to several classmates.

The bus was on its way to George Caleb Bingham Middle School. They apparently knew what they were eating. When one of them got sick and went to the nurse, the entire store unravelled.

"On one of our buses on the way to school one of our students had some brownies that were laced with marijuana," explained Nancy Lewis, Independence School District spokesperson.

The rest of the students were fine. Their parents were called and they were sent home.

"We immediately partnered with the Independence Police Department and got our nurses involved to make sure our students were okay," said Lewis.

Lewis said she hopes this sends a clear message to the rest of the district, there will be consequences for this kind of behavior.

"If any of our students are offered any kind of drug we hope that their first answer will be no and maybe this will show them we take this very seriously and they're going to be disciplinary actions taken if you say yes," said Lewis.