School sends home students wearing yoga pants after teachers complain

ROCKPORT, Mass. — A high school in Massachusetts sent more than 20 students home last week for wearing leggings, a violation of the dress code policy, according to school officials.

Some teachers at Rockport High School complained that the skin-tight leggings were too revealing and wanted the dress-code enforced.

Parents of some of the Rockport High students said there are more important things to be concerned with.

“I just think it’s absolutely ridiculous. There’s no reason for this to have been blown out of proportion. This is crazy, these poor kids,” said Janine Boucher.

FOX 25 spoke to students, who defended their pants.

“We’re not trying to be out there trying to be sexy or we’re trying to get boys’ attention. We’re just wearing them so we can be comfortable,” said Katharine Boucher, a high school student.