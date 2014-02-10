School sends home students wearing yoga pants after teachers complain
ROCKPORT, Mass. — A high school in Massachusetts sent more than 20 students home last week for wearing leggings, a violation of the dress code policy, according to school officials.
Some teachers at Rockport High School complained that the skin-tight leggings were too revealing and wanted the dress-code enforced.
Parents of some of the Rockport High students said there are more important things to be concerned with.
“I just think it’s absolutely ridiculous. There’s no reason for this to have been blown out of proportion. This is crazy, these poor kids,” said Janine Boucher.
FOX 25 spoke to students, who defended their pants.
“We’re not trying to be out there trying to be sexy or we’re trying to get boys’ attention. We’re just wearing them so we can be comfortable,” said Katharine Boucher, a high school student.
22 comments
DC
Yoga pants are not appropriate attire for school.
Rose Buddd
My high school days, we were not allowed to wear jeans or pants
At NKC 1964to 1968
Iocaine
It seems like a logical thing–they’re comfy, I get it. I love mine. But then again, I have a 15 year old boy who bemoans the loss of the view of the girls in the yoga pants.
Point being–it’s not just about their comfort, it’s about the level of appropriate view, as well. Whereas my son appreciates a nice view, I don’t think school is where he should be finding it. Yoga/legging leave very little to the imagination, and that’s just a fact.
Michael
The respect for school or education is gone. There’s no regard for teachers or school administration. Students are passed along regardless of their ability to master the material. Many students sleep through their classes if they bother to appear at all. Their manner of dress is indistinguishable from a shopping mall or a beach party. And these are the same people who will learn nothing and go on to elect and become our next generation of leaders who will have the same lack of regard for the other institutions that form the basis of our nation and our prosperity, and farther down the tubes we’ll go.
wellnessclinician
Let’s use some common sense… first, there is a difference b/t leggings and yoga pants; some of both are thinner material (semi transparent) and should only be worn publicly with a long shirt; legging are generally more like tights and should be used in the same manner. The yoga pants I wear are no more revealing than jeans. Any clothing that is thin and revealing is inappropriate for school wear.
Biff
The more you cage a wild animal, the more it wants to escape
My guess is you fattys are jealous is all
MKAhlsen
I don’t believe that is the issue. I’ve seen 175 lbs. of flesh in yoga pants made to hold 150 lbs. max. It just makes the issue worse by making the material more translucent.
DC
Well said.
Billy Thompson
Is it that you believe they are jealous, or that you prefer to see your skin on underage women because with your attitude you are unable to get a woman your age….?
Elizabeth
Ok so I am a teacher and I see nothing wrong with yoga pants but I do see a problem with telling the girls to put on more clothing because it’s “distracting”, and quite frankly it bothers me that no one else has a problem and that it’s put to a vote.
Iava
I agree with you. I said the same thing. Boys see this stuff everywhere, they are no more distracted by it than they are by a girl wearing purple dye in her hair. If the boy/boys can’t control themselves, I think that’s probably an issue that needs to be brought up in counseling. My 18 year old son was never distracted to the point of not being able to do his school work. That is ridiculous.
Sheena
I agree with mini-skirts and spaghetti straps but i think yoga pants are okay. Thunk back…. we wore parachute pants and they fit the girls and the guys like a 2nd skin!
Sarah Holt
OK if they are going to ban Yoga pants as to revealing for girls then they need to ban sagging pants and pants that show underwear for the boys.
jewels
I agree with sarah holt
Scott Reed
Next at 5:00 an unexplainable rise in grade point averages reported for boys in the ROCKPORT, Mass school district.
Ashley
Traci m, I do believe it’s just stating that those should not be worn in public, as it pertains to school dress code.
Iava
My daughter likes to wear her yoga pants to school. As a mother, I want my child to be comfortable in class. I have seen children wear pants skin tight. I think it should be what’s appropriate and non- offensive. I have seen children wear “yoga” pants that were not appropriate (way too tight). Yoga pants are not supposed to be so tight that it shows off inappropriately. As to a comment about the “boys” not being able to control themselves and it being a distraction – it’s no different from skin tight jeans which the kids wear. Maybe you should teach your boy/boys self control. I have a son too. He’s 18 and never had any issues with being distracted by girls and what they are wearing. I’m also in Florida where the kids wear flip flops to school which I think is inappropriate for school. The girls can wear short skirts/dresses, like the cheerleaders but short shorts are not acceptable. I think it should be the parents responsibility to make sure the children are dressed appropriately for school. Then the teachers/administration should be the final say only if they look at it and feel it’s inappropriate. Point being that Yoga pants and a T-shirt with a pair of socks and sneakers may be more appropriate than the “Jeans” (skin tight) and a low cut t-shirt with flip flops. People just need to start using their common sense if they still have it.
Iava
My daughter likes to wear Yoga pants to school- they fit appropriately and are comfortable on her. She is going through a growth spurt and needs the Yoga pants for her comfort. She’s also just starting to go through puberty and will be starting her period soon. She gets the bloating and cramping monthly now and the Yoga pants are the only comfortable attire she can wear to school that is appropriate.
pink leggings for Women
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you make this website yourself or did
you hire someone to do it for you? Plz respond as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would like
to find out where u got this from. thanks a lot
antonio
Yoga pants banned from high school as too sexy http://bit.ly/2mnAQes