COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A winter storm warning remains in effect for the Atlanta region, and most of the south, as snow, sleet and freezing rain pelt the region. Ice that has stuck to the ground has already caused headaches for motorists, and the headache isn’t reserved for private vehicles. Watch this video from WSB-TV where a group of good Samaritans spring into action to help an ambulance with a patient inside make its way up an icy hill.
WATCH: Good Samaritans come to the aid of ambulance stuck on ice
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
