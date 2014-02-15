Joe’s Weather Blog: KC Getting Frustrated
Yup…starting to hear it out there…and starting to see it as well…where is the <@:(“{/! warm-up?
I get it…last weekend I was hopeful we’d have at least 1 day in the 50s this weekend (Sunday was the day I thought) and that won’t happen I fear. All of a sudden today is struggling (although I certainly had my suspicions) because of a combination of cloud cover (which should think this afternoon and a lot of snow still on the ground from south of KC northwards. We need to eliminate #1 so that #2 goes away. When both happen then #3 happens…we’ll warm-up finally.
In reality…the busted forecast today is just a timing thing. We’re 6 hours behind where we need to be, because when the sun comes out late this afternoon, it will be too late to help us soar. Also I wouldn’t be shocked if we actually set our high temperature before 9PM at this rate. Here is the 12PM surface map
We’re close to the warmer air…but we just may not get into it fully today. The other issue is this feeds itself. In other words…if we don’t melt the snow today…then that set’s us back tomorrow as well now. Since we won’t melt much today…then we have to fight it again tomorrow. My fear is that the trapped cold air will again just sort of recirculate on top of the area again so highs tomorrow will NOT be 50° (although I started to have my doubts on this even on THU night…and will more than likely be near 40° again (although hopefully more sunshine tomorrow) + the surface winds will be form the SE…that never is helpful during this time of the year with snow on the ground.
So yes those forecasts of highs in the 50s for this weekend were bad forecasts and will bust. Hey I guess it can be worse…how would you want to be in the NE part of the country. Blizzard warnings are in effect for parts of New England for tomorrow…where a Blizzard warning isn’t in effect for…Winter storm warnings are out. This is another storm (the 2nd in the last 5 days) that will give the Boston area a bunch of snow.
The counties along the MA coastline are under the blizzard warning while the counties in pink are winter storm warnings…and the counties in blue are the winter weather advisories
Here is the forecast from the NWS in Boston.
So today/tomorrow it’s Bostons’ turn to get the big snows again. Oh and winds will be near hurricane force near the coastline…so yes it can be a lot worse.
What a winter for snow lover’s it’s been across the NE part of the country. Take a look at this tweet that passed through my timeline this morning.
https://twitter.com/SteveRudinABC7/status/434703026008252416
Meanwhile in Alaska…which has had it pretty good for awhile…it’s cold again! Check this out…
In case you don’t know…it’s located in roughly north central AK.
Next week will feature highs approaching 55-60° one day (or two) and also the potential for more snow (next weekend)
That’s it for today! Have a great weekend and sorry for the stifled warm-up that was expected this weekend
Joe
