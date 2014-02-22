Hy-Vee recipe: Oven Baked Cod & Fish Tacos with Mango-Avocado Salsa

Oven Baked Cod

What you need:

  • fresh or frozen cod or other fish fillets
  • non-stick cooking spray
  • bread crumbs
  • cornmeal
  • lemon-pepper seasoning
  • parsley (optional)

All you do:

1. Thaw fish, if frozen. Rinse fish and pat dry with paper towels. Measure the thickness of fish. Spray a shallow baking pan with nonstick spray coating; set aside.

2. Stir together bread crumbs, cornmeal, and lemon-pepper seasoning. Add oil, tossing to combine. Brush one side of each fish fillet with egg white, and then dip in bread crumb mixture. Place fish fillets, crumb sides up, in prepared pan.

3. Bake uncovered, in a 500 degree F. oven for 6 to 8 minutes for each 1/2-inch thickness of fish or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. If desired, serve with tomato slices and garnish with parsley.

Makes 4 servings

---

Fish Tacos with Mango-Avocado Salsa

What you need:

  • 1   mango, peeled, pitted and cut into 1/3-inch cubes
  • 1   firm-ripe avocado, peeled, pitted and cut into 1/3-inch cubes
  • 2   scallions, thinly sliced
  • 1/2  cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro leaves
  • 2   tablespoons fresh lime juice, plus wedges for serving
  • ½ tsp kosher salt
  • Leftover Cod
  • Tortillas

 All you do:

1 Place mango, avocado, scallion, cilantro, juice and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a bowl; toss gently, for salsa. Set aside.

2. Reheat leftover cod in a pan coated with non-stick spray.

3. Stuff tortilla with cod and top with Mango-Avocado salsa.

