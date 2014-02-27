The funny taste and green tint in Kansas City’s water is only temporary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Does your water taste funny? Smell funny? Does it look green? Don't worry. That's normal -- at least in these circumstances.

Kansas City Water Services assured their customers that if the water tastes funny, smells odd or looks weird, it's no reason for concern. In a news release they explained that the recent snow melt may change the taste and odor of water, but it's only temporary. The water's safety and quality is not compromised. In fact, the water department's lab continually tests and monitors water around the city.

"There is nothing wrong with our water," Jennifer Kincaid said. "The quality of our water is just as high as it has ever been."

The release further explained that Kansas City's water source is the Missouri River, the recent snow and rain increases the clay and silts in the river, causing water changes. The earthy and musty smell and the green tint to the water should only last another five or six days, then it will be back to normal.

"There are no health risks or issues," Kincaid said. "If people want us to come out and test their water, they may call us directly at 816-513-7000."

The Kansas City Missouri Water Department serves 170,000 customers.