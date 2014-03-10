Mother of three loses 110 pounds after struggling with baby weight

Photo Gallery
(CNN) — Alanna Gerwitz-Stern hadn’t worked out a day in her life. She never watched what she ate, either. But after having her first son, Jacob, in December 2009, she couldn’t seem to shake the baby weight.
Stern had gained more than 100 pounds during the pregnancy, reaching 230 pounds at 5 feet 6 inches tall. She hid under sweatpants, sweaters and athletic gear.
“I was embarrassed to even go to the gym,” says Stern, 33. “I was so incredibly out of shape, and the people I was working out beside were so incredibly fit. I felt like a real eyesore when I would walk down the street.”
Despite her best efforts to drop the extra weight, she had only managed to lose 10 pounds by the following May.
“I just felt really down on myself,” Stern says. “I felt like there was so much more I was capable of, and I didn’t want to be one of those women who just accept their weight and that that’s their fate as a young mom. I felt like there was a better me.”
Frustrated, Stern remembered hearing about a new gym called Core Concepts near her home in Toronto, Ontario.
Core Concepts owner Joshua Lipsey says the idea behind his workouts is that your core — made up of your abs, obliques, back and glutes — is your origin of movement. A strong core improves posture and balance and decreases risk of injury.
Lipsey’s workouts consist of body weight exercises, including beggar’s planks, split and bicycle crunches, back extensions and wide-stance plie squats.
The core is a major “problem area” for many people, Lipsey says. It’s the spot men and women tend to notice extra pounds first. But because the core includes several large muscles, working it burns calories fast. As such, attacking the core can lead to quick weight loss results, Lipsey says.
After researching Lipsey’s concept, Stern decided to walk in and introduce herself. That day, she signed up for classes and started to shed the extra pounds.
Lipsey had Stern visualize in front of the mirror, and she began to see the body she wanted. She says that built the motivation she needed to meet her weight loss goals.
“We envisioned what my waist, stomach and arms were going to look like, and we just stayed on that path until we were happy with the result,” Stern says. “Josh never let me lose sight of how to get there.”
Stern describes Lipsey’s concept as unconventional.
“It’s not a spin class, it’s not a running class, it’s not a Pilates class,” she says. “He took my fitness to a completely different level, and he really challenged me.”
Lipsey and Stern both emphasize that to see results, you have to change your whole lifestyle.
“If you think the hour that you go to the gym is what counts, it’s really not,” Lipsey said. “It’s doing other things — going for a walk with your dog, not hopping on the escalator at the mall — there’s all these little things.”
After about eight months of eating clean — increasing fruit and vegetable intake while decreasing meat consumption — and attending core and plyometric classes for an hour a day, six days a week, Stern lost 106 pounds, which was even more than she had gained while pregnant.
But shortly after reaching her goal weight, Stern went “from one extreme to another.” She got pregnant with twins. This time, however, she was determined to stay on track. She continued to work out until Lily and Levi, now 18 months old, were born.
Stern gained just 48 pounds during her second pregnancy. She lost 38 of those pounds within two weeks after giving birth and the last 10 pounds by the end of the year.
“The last 10 pounds were hard, like they usually are for people, but she stuck with it and refused to fail,” Lipsey says.
Aside from feeling physically better than ever, Stern also feels less shy and doesn’t avoid going out anymore. She put in the time and effort, and her body responded.
“It was amazing to watch myself accomplish that because the amount of determination it takes to get to that level really is mental just as much as it is physical,” Stern says. “There’s a lot of mental grit you need to have.”
Having three children poses a challenge for keeping the weight off, but Stern says the time put in is worth it.
“It’s one hour a day that I can take to do something good for me,” she says. “I come back to my family reinvigorated and ready for whatever challenges in life lie my way.”
With less free time to attend classes at set times, Stern has kept up through Lipsey’s mobile app, Gym Tuck, which launched last November.
The flexibility of the app has allowed Stern to stay committed to her exercise plan even with three children and a busy schedule after returning to work. While she tries to fit in cardio using a jogging stroller, the app allows her to keep her workouts well-rounded.
Now a size 4 and down to 120 pounds, Stern hopes to inspire other mothers trying to stay healthy through multiple pregnancies.
“I feel very, very lucky that I’ve been able to go through this transformation,” she says. “I wouldn’t change anything — not even the part about being overweight and going through that — because it got me to where I am today. I really am my best self.”
By Dana Sand; Special to CNN
43 comments
www.facebook.com
Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Thank
you, However I am experiencing troubles with your RSS.
I don’t understand the reason why I cannot subscribe to it.
Is there anybody having identical RSS problems? Anybody who knows
the solution can you kindly respond? Thanx!!
Laurel
It’s appropriate time to make a few plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
I’ve read this submit and if I may just I wish to counsel you some fascinating things or advice.
Perhaps you could write subsequent articles referring
to this article. I want to read even more issues approximately it!
18002payday
Very good write-up. I definitely appreciate this site.
Keep writing!
meble biurowe kraków
At this time it seems like BlogEngine is the
top blogging platform out there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
encuestas pagadas
I couldn’t refrain from commenting. Exceptionally well written!
juvesiio Anti Wrinkle Serum
Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed!
Extremely useful information specifically the last part 🙂 I
care for such information a lot. I was looking for this particular information for a
very long time. Thank you and best of luck.
avis machine a soda moulinex ju385h10
Consultez nos avis vous verrez, a pop to conso SODASTREAM FIZZ Rouge et comparez notre offre machine!
Sadye
Very good blog! Do you have any tips and hints for aspiring writers?
I’m hoping to start my own blog soon but I’m a
little lost on everything. Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid
option? There are so many options out there that I’m completely overwhelmed ..
Any suggestions? Many thanks!
Home & Shopping Blog
I almost never comment, however i did a few searching and wound up here Mother of three loses 110 pounds
after struggling with baby weight | fox4kc.com. And I actually do have a few questions for you if it’s allright.
Is it just me or does it appear like a few of these responses appear like coming
from brain dead people? 😛 And, if you are posting on additional online
sites, I’d like to follow anything new you have to post.
Could you make a list of all of all your public pages
like your linkedin profile, Facebook page or twitter feed?
coast eagles football
Undeniably believe that which you said. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the
net the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely
get irked while people consider worries that they plainly don’t know
about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side effect
, people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get
more. Thanks
Fanatic
What’s up every one, here every one is sharing these familiarity, so
it’s pleasant to read this weblog, and I used to go to see this website everyday.
Table
Yes! Finally someone writes about Wheelchair.
regarder films gratuit
Very good blog