Shooting leaves 15-year-old in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A shooting incident has left one teenager in critical condition.

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday the Kansas City, Mo. police were called to the scene of a life threatening shooting which took place near 42nd and Virginia in Kansas City, Mo. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered a 15-year-old victim who had received an apparent gunshot wound to the lower torso.

Witnesses said a group of juveniles had been gathered on the porch of an abandoned home when one of them went to an undisclosed location and retrieved a handgun. They said the teens began firing the weapon, which resulted in the 15-year-old getting shot.

Police say it is unknown at this time whether or not the shooting was accidental.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. A gun and ammo clip were both recovered at the scene. Police said assault squad detectives and CSI responded to the scene.

No suspect information was provided by police.

