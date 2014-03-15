× Shooting leaves 15-year-old in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A shooting incident has left one teenager in critical condition.

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday the Kansas City, Mo. police were called to the scene of a life threatening shooting which took place near 42nd and Virginia in Kansas City, Mo. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered a 15-year-old victim who had received an apparent gunshot wound to the lower torso.

Witnesses said a group of juveniles had been gathered on the porch of an abandoned home when one of them went to an undisclosed location and retrieved a handgun. They said the teens began firing the weapon, which resulted in the 15-year-old getting shot.

Police say it is unknown at this time whether or not the shooting was accidental.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. A gun and ammo clip were both recovered at the scene. Police said assault squad detectives and CSI responded to the scene.

No suspect information was provided by police.

Download the fox4kc app to stay informed FOX 4 Android app | FOX 4 iPhone app