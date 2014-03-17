FOX 4 cleans up problem with Hurricane 360 Spin Mop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Cleaning the floor is a never ending task for Jenny Bancks who shares her Liberty, Mo., home with two kids and a dog.
So when Bancks saw a mop advertised on television that promised to clean her floors in half the time and with half the fuss, she knew she had to have it. She immediately placed an order for two Hurricane 360 Spin Mops. She paid $141 with her prepaid Walmart Debit card.
Two weeks after placing the order, she received a call from the spin mop company saying her order hadn't gone through.
Instead of re-ordering, she decided to cancel the order, since $141 is a pretty steep price for two mops. The customer service representative for Telebrands, the company behind the Hurricane spin mop, agreed to cancel the order. So Bancks was surprised when two weeks later she saw $141 charge appear on her debit card bill.
"I was like Holy Toledo," Bancks said.
When she called Telebrands to complain, she was told not to worry and that the charge would be removed from her card in a few days.
But it wasn't, so she called again. This time she was promised it would be off her debit card in 10 days.
Ten days later, the charge was still there. When she called Telebrands again to complain, she was told there was nothing it could do because the product had already been shipped.
In fact the mops were shipped to her March 5, more than a month after Bancks had cancelled the order. The box is sitting unopened in her living room.
"I hate looking at it," said Bancks, who won't open the box because she's afraid she won't be able to return it.
Fox 4 Problem Solvers placed a call to Telebrands, the company behind "As Seen on TV" products, including the Hurricane 360 Spin mop. We were transferred to a woman who seemed concerned about Bancks frustrating and ultimately futile experience trying to cancel her order.
She told us that Telebrands prides itself on keeping customers happy and said she would make sure Bancks money is returned to her card.
As far as those unopened Hurricane 360 spin mops? She said Bancks can keep them as a gift.
8 comments
DC
My sister ordered one of these and loves it.
Jenn
The quality of the product wasnt the issue.. it was the hassle of camceling an order not getting it canceled and being charged for a canceled order and the run around involved in getting the charge returned to said credit card.. im sure the mop is fine
betsy McWain
i ordered two spin mops one for a gift took 6 weeks and then they sent me two more & after a coulpe of uses everything gets in the threads and can’t get it out. it won’t spin dry not worth the money and claim
patricia margni
I purchased this product about a year ago. The bucket does not spin anymore, the handle is broken , the assembly in the handle bridges are destroyed. I am a single person living in the house I know how to take care of households items. Because I did not buy ( not available at the time ) the deluxe bucket the guarantee offered on this product was expired days ago.
I requested to explain the 5 yer/ 10 year extended guarantee no one was able to explain. According to the teller this bucket only had a one (1) year guarantee. Despite the fact that took about two months to receive this product I still wondering why this company has not have revised their policies and their false guarantee advertisement. This product works as long it doesn’t fall a part. Forget about replacement.
maria
Yo compre este producto y no llego lo q ofrecia el comercial ni la persona q me contestó m llego un mes después hablé para reclamar y la persona q me contesto de nombre maya thomas muy grosera m grito después q ellos fueron los q no mandaron lo q el comercial de tv ofrecia esto es un fraude.
Steve
Don’t get this mop, get the mopnado, much better quality and construction
tracy
1-won’t mop if you don’t have the fibres spread out before you put it on the floor.
2-you can hear the centre part rubbing on the floor.
3-does not PICK UP pet hair when wet…just spreads it around and up on furniture and cupboards
4-BUCKET HANDLE EXTREMELY FLIMSY. I don’t put more that 2 litres into it or it will break
5-spinning action splashes water over the rim and onto floor.
6-If used to pick up pet hair while dry…..you need to comb the hair out to use it again as it will not wash out and stays tangles into the fibres.
7-swivel joint is flimsy.
8-DOES NOT get into corners.
9-does not maneuver around objects easily like advertised especially around the toilet. You have to reposition it by lifting it up and slapping it back down onto the floor to get the fibres to spread out again
10-NOT WORTH THE MONEY
Garrett Norris
Mop is very useful in cleaning our houses and it has become expensive. You need a mop which render quality service and comes in good price.