FOX 4 cleans up problem with Hurricane 360 Spin Mop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Cleaning the floor is a never ending task for Jenny Bancks who shares her Liberty, Mo., home with two kids and a dog.

So when Bancks saw a mop advertised on television that promised to clean her floors in half the time and with half the fuss, she knew she had to have it. She immediately placed an order for two Hurricane 360 Spin Mops. She paid $141 with her prepaid Walmart Debit card.

Two weeks after placing the order, she received a call from the spin mop company saying her order hadn't gone through.

Instead of re-ordering, she decided to cancel the order, since $141 is a pretty steep price for two mops. The customer service representative for Telebrands, the company behind the Hurricane spin mop, agreed to cancel the order. So Bancks was surprised when two weeks later she saw $141 charge appear on her debit card bill.

"I was like Holy Toledo," Bancks said.

When she called Telebrands to complain, she was told not to worry and that the charge would be removed from her card in a few days.

But it wasn't, so she called again. This time she was promised it would be off her debit card in 10 days.

Ten days later, the charge was still there. When she called Telebrands again to complain, she was told there was nothing it could do because the product had already been shipped.

In fact the mops were shipped to her March 5, more than a month after Bancks had cancelled the order. The box is sitting unopened in her living room.

"I hate looking at it," said Bancks, who won't open the box because she's afraid she won't be able to return it.

Fox 4 Problem Solvers placed a call to Telebrands, the company behind "As Seen on TV" products, including the Hurricane 360 Spin mop. We were transferred to a woman who seemed concerned about Bancks frustrating and ultimately futile experience trying to cancel her order.

She told us that Telebrands prides itself on keeping customers happy and said she would make sure Bancks money is returned to her card.

As far as those unopened Hurricane 360 spin mops? She said Bancks can keep them as a gift.