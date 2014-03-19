Missing persons report leads to discovery of more than 100 people in home

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say authorities have found more than 100 people presumed to be in the U.S. illegally in a suspected stash house.

Police tell the Houston Chronicle the discovery was made Wednesday morning. Five men suspected of running the operation were detained at the scene in southeast Houston.

Authorities say the investigation started when a Houston family called police to report a woman and her children missing. They said a planned coyote drop of the mother and children did not happen. Investigators then were led to the house and set up surveillance.

Officers found 94 men and 15 women inside.

The house is in an industrial area with a number of fabricating and machining warehouses nearby.

Houston police say U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is taking over the investigation.