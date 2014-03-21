Teenager charged as an adult in torture-murder of Liberty man
LIBERTY, Mo. – A 17-year-old has now been certified as an adult in Clay County and charged with the first-degree murder of Mark A. Thomas, 58, who was kidnapped and killed in January.
Brandon Fletcher, 17, and Zachary M. Lisle, 21, are both accused of killing Thomas on January 4.
Lisle had already been charged just days after the murder. Juvenile charges against Fletcher were dropped on Thursday and Clay County prosecutors filed first degree murder charges against him as an adult.
In a hand-written statement allegedly written after his arrest, Lisle said the “torture was senseless.” According to police, he told them Thomas had offered him and Fletcher a ride home from Thomas’ residence in Liberty, Mo.
Lisle said he and Fletcher were armed with an air-soft gun and forced Thomas to pull over near 112th Street and Reinking, where he said he proceeded to hit and kick Thomas in the head, while Fletcher demanded Thomas’ ATM card and PIN.
Police found Thomas’ truck at a trailer park at 8801 N.E. 107th Terrace with a large amount of blood inside it, along with a knife and knife sheath.
According to the probable cause statement, Fletcher (with his mother present) told police Lisle beat Thomas over the head with an unknown object after asking him to pull over. Fletcher told authorities he and Lisle moved Thomas to the back of the truck and then drove to an area near a pond. He said initially Lisle had poured gasoline on Thomas, but instead of setting him on fire, the two of them had placed Thomas inside a park bathroom. Fletcher said at this time Thomas was still breathing. He said he returned to the truck immediately but said Lisle stayed behind for several minutes.
When police questioned Lisle, they said he admitted to punching and kicking Thomas in the face and head. According to the probable cause, Lisle said he and Fletcher drove Thomas to an ATM where they ordered him to give his PIN. Using his information they withdrew $200. Lisle told police they eventually drove Thomas to an area near Smithville Lake and put Thomas inside a bathroom stall. Lisle said at some point during the assault Fletcher tried to cut off Thomas’ finger with a knife in an effort to get his gold ring.
Police located Thomas’ body inside the women’s restroom early Sunday morning. Thomas was found lying on his back, his ankles bound by jumper cables, his head wrapped in a green bag with wire around it, and his left ring finger partially severed in an apparent attempt to steal his wedding ring. His body also showed signs he had been severely beaten.
In their documentation to certify Fletcher as an adult, prosecutors said he was 16-years-old and 11-months when the crime occurred. They also said he has a repetitive pattern of offenses.
If convicted of first degree murder, Lisle and Fletcher could face a sentence of death or life in prison.
15 comments
DC
Deserve nothing less than death penalty.
Your mothers’ must be so proud.
Will Puckett
What was the point of this murder? $200?!?
…or just sadistic power tripping?
anon
It was a devastating loss for my family, Mark Thomas was my uncle, and what those boys did was absolutely unnecessary. They deserve worse than the sentence they got.
squeaky wheeler
This is so incredibly heart breaking. Poor Mr. Thomas! That’s just terrible!
anon
Seeing his body at the funeral was worse….
Joe
It appears that these 2 boys had no proper direction or training as they grew up. Their parents must be horribly embarrassed and ashamed. This is the outcome of not doing a very good parenting job.
Joe
The Lisle kid will make someone a good witch, with a b, but the fat boy with the bowl haircut may not be quite as popular in prison. Nonetheless, both boys will play an important role in keeping the other prisoners sexually satisfied. I hope they enjoy their time in the joint.
Ben
That is so funny and exactly what I thought. I couldn’t have said it as well.
anon
this is funny and true, very welly said.
Steve
Zack’s parents (dad and step mom) are a bunch of drug addicted meth heads and so is his sister and step brother. They all do it together and its sad to see this happen to such a wonderful man. I hope that little punk gets what he deserves.. he’s been a troubled boy since his mom died and nobody cared about him and i’m sure they still dont.
Ben
It is hard to blame the kid when he had to grow up with such idiot parents. We should put them in prison and give him rehabilitation.
anon
we can blame the kid when he chose to help kill my uncle. he chose his fate, now he needs to pay the price.
adampaeth
Reblogged this on Adomas and commented:
It always makes me sad when I think of this.
adampaeth
My thoughts are with Mr. Thomas’ family and as a person who knew him, I miss him dearly.
anon
mark was my uncle, do i know you? – L