‘Oh Crap App!’ gives legal advice when pulled over
(CNN) — There is a smartphone app that can help people suspected of driving drunk. It was created by an Iowa law firm — but some law enforcement officials are skeptical of the app’s intent.
If you see red and blue lights in your rearview mirror, perhaps the aptly named “Oh crap app” can help.
The app was designed to tell people what they can and cannot do when being pulled over for suspicion of drunk driving.
“One of the biggest mistakes people make is thinking that they know their rights,” Attorney Bob Rehkemper said.
Rehkemper is one of the creators of the app.
He says it lists basic legal rights, has a blood alcohol calculator and an emergency “Oh crap” button for when a person is being stopped.
Hit it and get advice like “the less you say the better,” “be polite,” and “lawyer up.”
There’s more. When you hit the “Oh Crap” button, it’ll turn on your phone’s voice recorder and that will record any conversation you have with an officer and send the audio file to a secure server.
The audio is potentially valuable evidence if someone wants to fight a charge.
“That initial interaction is documented and is recorded so it’s not a matter of what somebody remembers, or he said, she said,” Rehkemper said.
The Linn County Sheriff has concerns about the app.
“It’s cute, if nothing else,” Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner said.
Gardner says during traffic stops, using the program could put approaching officers on edge — seeing as they might mistake a phone for a weapon.
Sheriff Gardner also worried the app could be used for the wrong reasons.
“If it stops you from being intoxicated and driving, I’m certainly in favor of it. If it tells you how to be intoxicated and drive, and get away with it, there may be some concern there,” Sheriff Gardner said.
Creators estimate the app has been downloaded 4,000 times in the year it has been out.
They say they don’t want users drinking and driving, but hope they’ll use the app to stay informed in difficult situations.
“People end up in positions and their rights become very important to them, to their family members, to their children. That’s the purpose of this app, to understand what they do, and what they don’t have to do,” Rehkemper said.
9 comments
Joe
How about an app that will mute the tv as soon as a commercial comes on.
Melinda AidensMama Harrell
It’s illegal in some states to record a conversation without both party’s consent. Won’t be long before a lawsuit brings that app down.
Scott Ludwick
that functionality will be disabled in states where it is illegal
Eli
Anti-Racist is a codeword for Anti-White
David Osborne
When will this be on the stock exchange, it is going like wild with the country
Kiersten
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it
is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you few interesting things or advice.
Maybe you can write next articles referring to
this article. I want to read more things about it!
Notehub.org
https://Notehub.org/n92iw
responsable marketing online madrid
Desarrollar nuevos enfoques creativos en la elaboración tanto de
la estrategia creativa como del mensaje promocional. http://leantavern6682.blox.pl/2016/10/Blog-De-Marketing-On-line.html
Hatchback
It’s in point of fact a great and useful piece of information. I’m happy that you just shared
this useful information with us. Please keep us up
to date like this. Thanks for sharing.