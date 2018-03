Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's the second Tuesday in April, which means it is Fountain Day in “The City of Fountains.”

Crews turned on dozens of Kansas City's public fountains Tuesday. In all, there are more than 200 fountains registered in the metro.

Many of the public fountains are in need of repair. The organization that is raising money to fix the fountains say it's about halfway to its goal.

