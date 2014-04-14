× Teen girl who tweeted bogus terror threat arrested in the Netherlands

A 14-year-old Dutch girl who tweeted a terrorist threat to American Airlines was arrested in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Monday, police have confirmed.

The 14-year-old girl named Sarah had previously tweeted under the account @QueenDemetriax_:

“Hello, my name is Ibrahim and I am from Afghanistan. I am part of Al Qaeda and on June 1 I am gonna do something really big bye.”

American Airlines publicly responded:

“Sarah, we take these threats very seriously. Your IP address and details will be forwarded to security and the FBI.”

The airline’s tweet has since been deleted and Sarah’s account has been suspended.

The FBI has not commented on the tweet.

To see a series of Sarah’s tweets, visit MyFOX8.com.