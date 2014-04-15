H.S. seniors showcase projects aimed at solving real-world problems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Ingenuity and creativity were celebrated by students on Tuesday at Kansas City's Union Station.

250 high school seniors showcased their engineering prototypes and bio-medical research projects as part of Project: Lead the Way.

Their projects are solutions to real-world problems, and students say it’s a great place to bounce ideas off each other, or just “geek out."

“I think being a geek nowadays, you're either frowned upon or people just love it, they love being around people that are smart, they love being around each other,” said one student who was participating in the event.

The Kansas City STEM Alliance sponsored the event.