Four suspects arrested following home break-in, highway chase

Posted 8:19 pm, April 17, 2014
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Four people are behind bars in Cass County after leading deputies on a chase Thursday through several counties. The chase started shortly after 10 a.m., after a homeowner in the 10000 block of East 267th Street came home to find a group of two men and two women burglarizing his home.

The man said he followed the suspects, who took off in a white van, and stayed on the phone with to give the dispatcher the description of the van, it’s driver, and where it was headed.

Deputies from Cass County and other law enforcement agencies worked together to attempt to stop the van using spike strips, but the driver was able to avoid them. The chase came to an end in Kansas City, about 30 miles from where it started, off 435 and Bannister Road.

Investigators say the van broke down and the driver jumped out. As the van was coming to a stop, it rolled into a Cass County deputy’s vehicle, causing a scratch on the car. The deputy was not hurt.

The suspect tried to jump over a concrete median on the highway and broke his leg. First responders took him to an area hospital, where we was treated and released to the Cass County jail. All four suspects are behind bars and awaiting charges.

6 comments