Semi collides with SUV, children transported to hospital

KANSAS CITY NORTH -- Paramedics rushed two children and an adult to the hospital Thursday after their SUV collided with a tractor-trailer tow truck.
It happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Cookingham and Skyview drives.
All of those who suffered injuries were riding in the SUV. Although three have been transported to the hospital, troopers tell FOX 4 News their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the semi truck used for towing was northbound on Skyview Drive where there is a stop sign at Cookingham and a yield sign for those turning east. The SUV was crossing the intersection on Cookingham, where traffic does not stop, when the collision occurred.
"The tractor-trailer was pulling out and the SUV was crossing in the intersection and they collided," said Sgt. Bill Lowe of the highway patrol. "We're still investigating that's part of it to get an idea of what happened. But anytime there's a stop sign you have to yield for oncoming traffic."
A neighbor who claims he's lived in the area for 15 years calls the intersection a dangerous one. He claims there have been other accidents there recently and believes the city should install a traffic signal to better regulate the flow of vehicles.
Others tell FOX 4 News it's not unusual for parents to be transporting children through the intersection because there's a Montessori preschool and YMCA nearby.
Those hurt in the crash have not yet been identified.
9 comments
Jared Wittwer
I see a lot of turn signals not going off with the wetter spring weather. Always assume other drivers are blind and ignorant.
Courtney Morgan
No one was turning. The report is available on the highway patrol website. The semi was north bound with a stop sign and the SUV was east bound with no stop sign and therefore had the right of way.
Danny Torres
Jared please also assume you may be WRONG! You can see by the photos that the Truck had a Yield Sign. I know the family in the SUV, the grace of God was with them today.
sam murphy
There is no yield sign there. I have lived in that area for 15 years. That is a very dangerous intersection. I have seen at least 20 accidents there. The city needs to put in a light. Prayers go out to the victims and there family.
sam murphy
There is a yield sign is if you are going east bound. But the truck was going north bound and had a stop sign. Either way the truck was in the wrong. The traffic going east or west has the right away and does not stop.
Chrystelle
I love how, the story even said it is unknown how it happened and yet everyone here is quick to lay the blame. I hope the family is okay! And I hope they sort out what happened.
sam murphy
It was most definitely the trucks fault. No doubt about it.
Linkville-ite
I too live near here and have been begging for a 4 way stop or signal. I learned from the city that it is MODOT jurisdiction. They did a study that was ludicrous saying the intersection didn’t warrant anything. Me and my young children witnessed a fatality here a few years ago. It is also a blind intersection as cookingham drivers both crest hills approaching Skyview.
Prayers to all involved today. And prayers that MODOT does something g here once and for all.
CW
It is Northland Christian that is up the road! That whole road is terrible. I almost had an accident leaving the school last week because the person wasn’t doing the 45 mph in the school zone which is too high anyway! Prayers to this family!