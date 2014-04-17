Semi collides with SUV, children transported to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY NORTH -- Paramedics rushed two children and an adult to the hospital Thursday after their SUV collided with a tractor-trailer tow truck.

It happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Cookingham and Skyview drives.

All of those who suffered injuries were riding in the SUV. Although three have been transported to the hospital, troopers tell FOX 4 News their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the semi truck used for towing was northbound on Skyview Drive where there is a stop sign at Cookingham and a yield sign for those turning east. The SUV was crossing the intersection on Cookingham, where traffic does not stop, when the collision occurred.

"The tractor-trailer was pulling out and the SUV was crossing in the intersection and they collided," said Sgt. Bill Lowe of the highway patrol. "We're still investigating that's part of it to get an idea of what happened. But anytime there's a stop sign you have to yield for oncoming traffic."

A neighbor who claims he's lived in the area for 15 years calls the intersection a dangerous one. He claims there have been other accidents there recently and believes the city should install a traffic signal to better regulate the flow of vehicles.

Others tell FOX 4 News it's not unusual for parents to be transporting children through the intersection because there's a Montessori preschool and YMCA nearby.

Those hurt in the crash have not yet been identified.