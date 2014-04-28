Google: Driverless cars are mastering city streets
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Google says it has turned a corner in its pursuit of a car that can drive itself.
The leader of the tech giant’s driverless car project wrote in a blog post Monday that test vehicles are becoming far more adept at city driving. They already can comfortably handle freeways.
City driving presents a virtual obstacle course of jaywalkers, bicyclists and blind corners. Google says the cars can now negotiate thousands of urban situations that would have stumped them a year or two ago.
To navigate and avoid crashes, Google’s fleet of retrofitted Lexus SUVs relies on sensors such as lasers and radar. A driver is ready to take over — if needed.
Google wants to get the technology to the public by 2017.
Sparky
And we all know that we can trust sensors on vehicles because they almost never go bad but when they do, having them diagnosed and replaced doesn’t cost very much.
Michael
So who do I sue when a driverless car hits mine and injures me and/or my family? Who does the cop ticket when the driverless car runs a red light? The owner of the car can say, “I’m just the passenger. I’m not responsible for a failure of technology. I wasn’t driving the car.”
WhySoSerious
Awesome can’t wait, It would be great to get in my driverless car and head home from the bar without the fear of a DUI! This would allow me to help the economy with my influx of money I would be spending at the bar, of course the loss of revenue from the city coffer for DUI’s could not be replaced so for that reason you will never see a driverless car, it’s not about safety it’s about money!