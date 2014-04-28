Google: Driverless cars are mastering city streets

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Google says it has turned a corner in its pursuit of a car that can drive itself.

The leader of the tech giant’s driverless car project wrote in a blog post Monday that test vehicles are becoming far more adept at city driving. They already can comfortably handle freeways.

City driving presents a virtual obstacle course of jaywalkers, bicyclists and blind corners. Google says the cars can now negotiate thousands of urban situations that would have stumped them a year or two ago.

To navigate and avoid crashes, Google’s fleet of retrofitted Lexus SUVs relies on sensors such as lasers and radar. A driver is ready to take over — if needed.

Google wants to get the technology to the public by 2017.