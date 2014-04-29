Eerie report takes you inside a historic demon possessed house

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A Pittsburgh family is telling their troubling story about living life inside of a demon possessed house in a new book.
The evil entity said to have lived inside of the house has been deemed the “Demon of Brownsville Road.” The Cranmer family who bought the historic structure years ago for a quickly accepted low-ball offer, says the strange and sometimes nightmarish issues they encountered inside the house at first were small, but then later became so intense the family’s everyday lives began to be severely affected by them.
According to FOX 4’s sister station, FOX 8 in Cleveland, the Cranmer’s decided to publish the book about their experiences in hopes they could prevent other families from having to go through what they did while battling with a demon.
The mother of the family, as well as her two children, spent time in psychiatric facilities due to some of the things they experienced while living in the house. “Bleeding walls” and “broken metal crosses” were among just a few incidents the family claims occurred.
In a sit down interview with FOX 8, Adam Blai, a former skeptic turned expert demonologist and advisor to the Roman Catholic Church on performing and training priests in exorcism, candidly answered questions about ghosts, demons and exorcism; all of which he says are very real.
18 comments
Amber
A few things bothered me with this story:
1. Two children and the mother spent time at psychiatric facilities. The way the story was told made it sound as though it was caused by the “entity”, though I don’t recall the report explicitly saying that they went due to the haunting. Mental issues usually are passed down from parent to child (whether it be genetics or environment). Due to HIPAA laws, we can’t see what they were treated for specifically, meaning they could have been treated for anything from mental stress to something in the ballpark of schizophrenia. Given the context we were provided, it forces you to believe it was because of a demon.
2. This family went through this for several years. The report mentions that the attacks were violent and dad states that this thing was out to hurt them. Yet, they stayed. For years. Isn’t it a parent’s instinct to protect their child from harm? There are many factors that could lead a family to stay somewhere that’s not safe, namely finances, however this gentleman is a former politician (I believe the report states he was a congressman?). He didn’t appear to be hurting in that regard. Why stay?
3. Now he’s selling a book. I don’t really need to explain this one.
Personally, I think there is a certain possibility that there is more than our human senses can pick up on. Maybe there are ghosts/spirits/demons-I’ve had my share of weird experiences for sure. Though, there is so much that we don’t yet understand it’s hard to say whether it’s anything other than natural occurrences that our minds cannot quite grasp.
-The end-
Jonathan Wilson
Good morning Amber,
I was reading your reply and you bring some valid points to the table in regards to this story. You point out many pieces of the story that seem intentionally left out – for the purpose of hyping up the evidence of the haunting I presume. Yet you give a reasonable back-peddle towards the end of your comment, leaving a respectful opening to the possibility of the paranormal – at least that was my perception. It’s rare and refreshing to see a comment like your’s – intellectually weighted – after an online article.
Much sincerity,
Jonathan
Amber
Thank you for your comment, Jonathan. I appreciate it 🙂
