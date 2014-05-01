Two 16-year-olds charged with involuntary manslaughter for woman’s death
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two teenagers, both 16-years-old boys, are in juvenile custody in Jackson County, in connection to the murder of a woman found shot and killed outside a car at Thompson and Oakley Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City’s northeast neighborhood.
Police identified the victim as Tina Castro, 40.
The teenagers are each charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter in the 1st degree.
Officials with the Jackson County Family Court say the juveniles will not be identified.
Castro’s shooting death occurred in the neighborhood as children were coming home from school.
“That obviously was not taken into account. This is a residential area with schools nearby and that was not considered and that’s terrible,” said Sgt. Kari Thompson with the Kansas City, Mo. Police Dept. on Tuesday.
8 comments
maddog
Involuntary?
Wayne
Where are the other charges? I can think of a few others that can be added. These are not productive members of society so lets keep them off the streets as long as we can.
kctruth
How is it “involuntary” manslaughter when you shoot a woman dead?
Sheila Baker
kctruth, i agree. maybe they accidentally had a gun and it accidentally went off and accidentally hit this poor woman. they should be treated as adults.
s
When are people going to ;learn that having guns is not a good idea. They are not toys, they are lethal weapons.
Squeaky Wheeler
every time i cook, i catch the kitchen on fire. do kitchens possess the capacity to catch fire? yes. when left to their own devices? no. when in capable hands of an experienced chef? no. when in the hands of an inexperienced chef such as myself? yes.
are kitchens, because of their propensity to catch fire in the hands of an incapable chef, therefore inherently bad? no.
kitchens are not inherently bad. in the same way, guns are not inherently bad. if we outlawed every item utilized (purposefully or inadvertently) to bring about death in our society, we would not have cars, planes, puppies, high heels, bicycles, soda pop, grandmothers, marathons, etc.
Nick
More kids that can do whatever the hell they want to and they do not get named! Put their pictures on the news with their parents and let the parents pay financial restitution to the woman’s family because of their lack of parenting skills a woman is dead. If parents are held accountable for their darling children’s actions then this type of crime would not exist!
breanna franklin
it was his mother you don’t know the story