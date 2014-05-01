× Two 16-year-olds charged with involuntary manslaughter for woman’s death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two teenagers, both 16-years-old boys, are in juvenile custody in Jackson County, in connection to the murder of a woman found shot and killed outside a car at Thompson and Oakley Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City’s northeast neighborhood.

Police identified the victim as Tina Castro, 40.

The teenagers are each charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter in the 1st degree.

Officials with the Jackson County Family Court say the juveniles will not be identified.

Castro’s shooting death occurred in the neighborhood as children were coming home from school.

“That obviously was not taken into account. This is a residential area with schools nearby and that was not considered and that’s terrible,” said Sgt. Kari Thompson with the Kansas City, Mo. Police Dept. on Tuesday.

