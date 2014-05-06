Horrific living conditions: Mushrooms cover walls and floors of apartment

MILWAUKEE — On Tuesday, an inspector from the Department of Neighborhood Services in Milwaukee is scheduled to look over an apartment building where residents report some of the worst living conditions city leaders have ever seen.

“I thought. is this America?” said Tory Lowe, community activist.

WITI-FOX 6 in Milwaukee is following the story, and when they went into the building last week, they saw the ceiling had caved in and water dripped into the building. A plastic tarp and towel covered the wet floor.

Disgusting fungus was growing rampant on the walls and floor.

“They have rats and mice in the building, ” said Regine Gholson, a resident who moved in five months ago. “I haven’t had any in my apartment so far but I’ve seen them in the building.”

FOX 6 reports if the issues cannot be resolved quickly, the building will be condemned. Click here to follow FOX 6’s investigation into the property and other properties owned by this landlord.