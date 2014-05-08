Boy riding bike near elementary school hit by car
PECULIAR, Mo. — A boy riding his bike outside an elementary school in Peculiar remained in critical condition on Thursday after he was struck by a car at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The child, who neighbors say is six-years-old and the son of a West Peculiar Fire District firefighter, was riding his friend’s bike near South and East Third Streets at the time of the accident.
The boy was flown to Children’s Mercy Hospital. On Thursday, his friends at school made cards for him.
The driver was not found at fault and is not expected to face any charges.
1 Comment
Kennan Oliver
am his cousin and we re riding bikes and the car was about 1 mile away and coming up fast so i told keyarise to stay rigth here and i went first and then i dont know if hes going then all i here is a car stoping really fast i look and all i see is my cousin laying on the ground. and then i tell my mom next thing i know am inside balling telling my brother and sister about it.