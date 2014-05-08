How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane disaster relief

Boy riding bike near elementary school hit by car

Posted 2:25 pm, May 8, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PECULIAR, Mo. — A boy riding his bike outside an elementary school in Peculiar remained in critical condition on Thursday after he was struck by a car at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The child, who neighbors say is six-years-old and the son of a West Peculiar Fire District firefighter, was riding his friend’s bike near South and East Third Streets at the time of the accident.

The boy was flown to Children’s Mercy Hospital. On Thursday, his friends at school made cards for him.

The driver was not found at fault and is not expected to face any charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Kennan Oliver

    am his cousin and we re riding bikes and the car was about 1 mile away and coming up fast so i told keyarise to stay rigth here and i went first and then i dont know if hes going then all i here is a car stoping really fast i look and all i see is my cousin laying on the ground. and then i tell my mom next thing i know am inside balling telling my brother and sister about it.

    Reply Report comment